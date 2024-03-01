Submit Release
Trafficking Crack Cocaine/ Rutland Barracks.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4001259           

TROOPER: Trooper Lishana Lachoo

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/29/2024 at 2100 hours.

LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Trafficking of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Kalvin Holding

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Bedford, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 29th, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Rutland Town Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Town of Rutland.  The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kalvin Holding (29) of New Bedford Ma.  Holding was detained as a result of information gained during the traffic stop.   A K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics.  A search warrant was applied for and granted.  During the search of the vehicle 81.4 grams of a cocaine-based substance was found. Holding was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on 15,000.00 bail

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: 15,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

COURT DATE/TIME: March 1st, 2024, at 12:30

 

