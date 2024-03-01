Sailing in Luxury : Yacht Charter Market to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

Yacht Charter Industry Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled “Yacht Charter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by SIZE (Small (Up to 30m), Medium (30m-50m), Large (Over 50m)), by TYPE (Motor Yacht, Sailing yacht, Other yacht), by APPLICATION (Vacation/ Leisure, Sailing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032."

𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

The global market size of yacht charter industry was valued at $11.40 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. By type, the motor segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2022, accounting for $8.9 billion, and is estimated to reach $15.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In 2022, the Europe region accounted the major market share of the market.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Market expansion is being propelled by various factors such as growth of water sports and recreation activities and increase in number of private islands on cruise itineraries. However, the high cost associated with yacht charter and the weather and safety concerns hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increased involvement of intermediaries & hybrid business models and a change in yacht infrastructure are expected to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 (𝐔𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝟑𝟎𝐦) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By size, the small (upto 30m) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global yacht charter revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the water sports enthusiasm.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By type, the motor yacht segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three fourth of the global yacht charter market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧/ 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By application, the Vacation/ Leisure segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global Yacht charters Market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Yacht charters Market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the truck yacht charter market, offering detailed insights into market dynamics, trends, and key players.

The yacht charter market share has been thoroughly examined from 2022 to 2032, providing a comprehensive understanding of the industry's growth trajectory.

The research study includes the latest developments in the yacht charter market, keeping stakeholders informed about emerging trends and innovations.

Top companies operating in the industry have been profiled in the research study, offering a detailed overview of their strategies, market presence, and contributions to the yacht charter sector.

The research study encompasses various segments and regions, providing a holistic view of the market landscape and helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global yacht charters market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

