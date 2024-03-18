Automobili Pininfarina Battista Now Available to Drive, and Customise, in Forza Horizon
We’re enabling enthusiasts across the world the chance to create a digital Battista that reflects their own tastes using a virtually endless choice of options – just like we do in the real world.”CAMBIANO, ITALY, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The fastest and most powerful road legal Italian car, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista hyper GT, is now available to download on Forza Horizon 5
• Open-road gamers can immerse themselves in, and personalise, the pure-electric hyper GT as part of a new ‘European Automotive Car Pack’
• Endless choice of personalisation options reflects the bespoke nature of Battista, while the game’s Livery Editor lets fans create a unique design
• Images of the vehicle in-game can be found here: we.tl/t-5vok9MQ6kl
Gamers and racing fans can now get behind the wheel of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista electric hyper GT, following its addition to the open world driving action of Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games’ award-winning Forza Horizon 5 video game.
Available as part of a new downloadable ‘European Automotive Car Pack’, Battista is now a playable vehicle, allowing enthusiasts to take on the ever-changing open-world landscapes.
Italy’s most powerful, road-legal car will be configurable using an endless choice of custom options, with hundreds of exterior colours and wheel designs to choose from, plus the addition of thousands of virtually imagined bodykits and other upgrades.
Battista’s availability in Forza Horizon 5 reflects the Automobili Pininfarina mantra – Dream Cars. Made Real – by allowing gamers to create their own bespoke design using the powerful Livery Editor within the game. The partnership with Forza Horizon 5 further expands the reach of the Battista in the digital world, having first taken to the racetrack in Turn 10 Studios Forza Motorsport, released in October 2023.
Accelerating faster than a Formula One car, Battista is capable of sprinting from 0-60mph in 1.79s, 0-100km/h in 1.86s, 0-120mph in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h in just 4.75 seconds.
Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: “We work closely with clients individually to ensure every Battista that leaves our Cambiano Atelier is a unique expression of their personality – and a true one of one. By joining Forza Horizon 5, we’re enabling enthusiasts across the world the chance to create a digital Battista that reflects their own tastes using a virtually endless choice of options – just like we do in the real world.”
Digital drivers of Battista can take on breath-taking expeditions across the vibrant open-world landscapes, exploring a world of living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano. Incredible weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms change the racetrack every week.
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is now available for download in Forza Horizon 5, available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta).
Virtual Performance
Battista is powered by a state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers record-breaking performance. The world’s first pure-electric hyper GT utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained within a strong but lightweight carbon fibre housing.
Four independent high-performance electric motors – one driving each wheel – combine with Full Torque Vectoring, Electronic Stability Control and a software differential that allows drivers to tailor the power delivery and handling responses like never before, while its T-shaped liquid-cooled battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to ensure a low centre of gravity.
About Automobili Pininfarina
Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Automobili Pininfarina. The company aims to design experiences for the world’s foremost taste makers. Automobili Pininfarina GmbH is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. has an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on its unique 94-year experience of producing many of the world’s most iconic cars.
About the Automobili Pininfarina Battista (Link to Press Kit)
The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista’s 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.
