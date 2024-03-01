Automotive Camera Market Revenue to Cross USD 17.04 Billion by 2030, to Grow at a 10.1% of CAGR
Automotive Camera Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Camera Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive Camera Market Enhancing Vehicle Safety with Automotive Sensing Cameras Will Reach at $17.04 Billion by 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Camera Market was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 17.04 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Automotive cameras play a crucial role in enhancing both driver and vehicle safety by continuously capturing and providing a view of the vehicle's surroundings. This real-time imaging allows drivers to make informed decisions, thereby mitigating potential risks on the road. These cameras can be mounted both onboard and at the rear of vehicles, depending on the specific application.
Key Companies:
• Continental (Germany)
• Robert Bosch (Germany)
• Valeo (France)
• Aptiv (Ireland)
• ADA-ES Inc. (U.S.)
• Allied Vision Technologies (Germany)
• Balluf (Germany)
• Basler AG (Germany)
• Autoliv, Inc (Sweden)
• Delhi Automotive PLC (U.K.)
• Denso Corporation (Japan)
• TRW Automotive (U.S.)
• Magna (Ireland)
Market Report Scope –
Market Growth Factors –
In vehicles, sensing cameras are gradually becoming an integral part of the active safety system. The increase in passenger safety concerns and strict government initiatives can be attributed to this growth. Sensing cameras, by preserving quality standards as cost-efficient solutions, also offer a higher level of performance when compared with the general-purpose driving camera. In order to enhance the safety of drivers and vehicles, automotive cameras are an imaging system which continuously records and provides a view of the surroundings for the vehicle driver. This is achieved by allowing the driver to make better decisions based on real time imaging of the vehicle's operating environment, in the interest of safety. Depending on the application, automotive cameras are mounted both onboard and at the rear of a vehicle. In ADAS systems, automotive cameras are of the main use.
Segmentation Analysis –
By application type, the market is divided into park assist system, lane departure warning system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, road sign assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), intelligent headlight control, and others. In 2022, park assist systems were the largest market in USD 2.59 billion and grew at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period. Parking assist is an advanced driver assistance system designed to make parking safer for drivers in all types of parking spaces. In both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, parking assistance systems are used. The system allows the driver to park the vehicle in a row of parallel parked vehicles and exit the parking space.
By Camera Type:
• Digital camera
• Infrared camera
• Thermal camera
By Vehicle Type:
• Passengers car
• Commercial vehicles
By Application Type:
• Lane Departure Warning
• Blind Spot Detection
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Park Assist System
• Pedestrian Detection
• Night vision
• Road Sign Recognition
• Driver Monitoring
Key Regional Development –
North America is expected to lead the global automotive camera market. As a result of its rapid pace of industrialization, its growing capacity to produce cars and its high-speed connectivity, it is expected that this region will dominate the industry. In addition, revenue growth in the automotive camera market would be driven by increasing customer disposable income and an improved standard of living.
The global market for auto cameras is expected to grow significantly in Asia Pacific. It is expected that this region will have the highest market growth during the period covered by these projections. In the Asia Pacific region, the main drivers of the car camera market are as follows:
Key Takeaway’s–
The global automotive camera market is characterized by a collective business environment, in which different manufacturers and suppliers are engaged in the production and supply of cameras specifically designed to be integrated into cars. Companies are focused on developing cameras which serve a wide range of purposes in the automotive sector, such as enhancing driver assistance features, improving safety and facilitating advanced parking facilities. The market includes production and distribution of products. The main drivers of the growth of the automotive camera market are increasing demand for vehicles, increasing customer safety concerns, mandatory government regulations, advanced innovation, rapid adoption of ADAS, and the availability of low-cost parking cameras and sensors in the aftermarket.
Recent Developments -
In Jan 2022, Bosch entered a wide-ranging alliance with the Volkswagen Group subsidiary Cariad to develop partially and highly automated driving within the SAE Levels 3 and 4. Automated driving functions will be introduced in all vehicle classes as a result of this collaboration.
