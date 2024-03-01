Industrial Air Purifiers Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 | Camfil, Trotec, Airoshine, SPX, Atlanta,

industrial air purifiers market Allied Research

Industrial Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the escalating pollution levels and deteriorating air quality have heightened the demand for air purifiers, particularly in industrial settings. Industries, alongside vehicles, stand as major contributors to air pollution, emphasizing the crucial role of industrial air purifiers. These purifiers are instrumental in enhancing the air quality emanating from industrial processes by capturing impurities and purging industrial air of contaminants.

industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027, from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Filter systems have become indispensable in industries where processes often generate smoke and pollutants. A diverse range of industries, including disaster recovery, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, have embraced air purifiers to mitigate air pollution. Each industry requires specific ranges, pressure levels, and customized solutions tailored to its capacity and filtration needs. Air purifiers emerge as the most convenient and efficient means of purifying industrial air, ensuring a safe environment for employees and mitigating health risks.

The widespread adoption of air purifiers in recent years underscores their benefits and reliability, driving increased demand. However, the unforeseen onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted industries worldwide. Government regulations, barring essential product manufacturing, have enforced months-long shutdowns, halting investments in future plans and projects. Consequently, the industrial air purifier sector has also been affected.

The demand for air purifiers has dwindled across various end-use sectors, accompanied by shutdowns in manufacturing processes. Leading suppliers like Honeywell have temporarily repurposed their manufacturing facilities to produce and donate hand sanitizers, reflecting industry-wide adaptation to the crisis.

Supply chain disruptions, including import-export bans and travel restrictions, have further strained the market. Industries have redirected efforts toward aiding the healthcare sector by producing masks and personal protective equipment. Notably, collaborative efforts in the Netherlands have resulted in the development of innovative reusable face masks and air-wave protection systems for medical staff treating Covid-19 patients. These solutions, incorporating high-performance filters and custom 3D-printed connectors, offer enhanced protection and address shortages of conventional protective gear.

Key Market Players, Camfil AB, Euromate BV, Trotec GmbH, Airoshine Air Purifiers, SPX Corporation, .Atlanta Healthcare, Honeywell International, Inc., .Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International Co., Inc.), Parker Hannifin Corporation, VFA Solutions B.V.

Despite challenges, government relaxations on regulations have allowed industries to resume projects, fueling anticipated demand for air purifiers during the crisis. Allied Market Research forecasts the industrial air purifier market to reach $4.16 billion by 2027, driven by the escalating contamination from industrial processes. Advanced industrial air purifiers, equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, effectively combat both bacterial and non-bacterial pollutants. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements and the integration of smart technologies are poised to propel significant market growth in the coming years.



