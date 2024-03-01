OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek Launches Consultative Mechanism: Fostering Collaboration and Dialogue Among Stakeholders

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic – 27 February 2024 - Today, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek launches its first round of Consultative Mechanism for the year 2024. This structured platform serves as a pivotal space where all state partners and civil society organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic convene to reflect on the achievements of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, exchange ideas, and provide consultations on future collaboration initiatives.

During the Consultative Mechanism, representatives from all three Dimensions - the Politico-Military Dimension, Economic and Environmental Dimension, and the Human Dimension - presented their accomplishments in 2023 and outlined their priorities and plans for 2024.

Traditionally, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek conducts two rounds of consultative mechanisms annually, aligning its operations with requests of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. This mechanism serves as a practical tool for facilitating dialogue, collaboration, and decision-making among stakeholders, ensuring that all decisions are well-informed and considerate of the interests and needs of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Commenting on the launch of the Consultative Mechanism, Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, stated, "This important platform underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and dialogue among all stakeholders. By aligning our efforts with the priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic, we aim to deliver impactful initiatives that address the diverse needs of the country."

As the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek embarks on its next chapter of collaboration, it reaffirms its dedication to further supporting the Kyrgyz Republic. Through the Consultative Mechanism and other initiatives, the Programme Office looks forward to continuing its work for years to come, promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Kyrgyz Republic and in the region.