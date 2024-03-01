Swift intervention necessary to break practice of early school dropout in Kosovo, concludes OSCE report

PRISHTINË / PRIŠTINA, 1 March 2024 - The OSCE Mission in Kosovo published today its latest thematic report “School Dropout: Behind the Numbers of Dropouts from Compulsory Education in the Kosovo System 2020-2023.”

The report explores beyond the statistics to reveal the complex realities of dropout rates within Kosovo’s compulsory education system from 2020 to 2023. It finds that, despite commendable efforts by the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), challenges persist, particularly among children from vulnerable communities like the Kosovo Roma, Ashkali, and Egyptians.

The report presents data on over 400 individual cases of school abandonment from all over Kosovo between 2020 and 2023, and what measures, if any, were implemented to return the children to school. It points out that, while many factors contribute to school dropouts, poor socio-economic conditions and frequent discrimination intensify the phenomenon.

It also includes an analysis of MESTI dropout data from registered school children in grades I-IX, which shows that 43 per cent of school dropouts are from the Ashkali community, 43 per cent are from the Egyptian community, 13 per cent from the Roma community and 1 per cent from the majority community.

“Without active and systematic intervention, the practice of early school leaving will persist, limiting young people’s employment prospects and contributing to a disadvantaged and unskilled workforce. Urgent and co-ordinated efforts are crucial to break this cycle and promote a more inclusive education system in Kosovo,” said Michael Davenport, Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo.

The report lists a number of targeted recommendations for MESTI, the municipal education directorates, schools and non-governmental organizations across Kosovo, underlining the need to work together in consolidated efforts to keep children in school.

The full report is available here: https://www.osce.org/mission-in-kosovo/563373