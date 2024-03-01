3D Concrete Printing Market Growing at a CAGR of 131.8% from 2022 to 2031| Holcim, Cobod, cybe, Yingchuang, Skanska.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D concrete printing market witnessed substantial growth, with a valuation of $371.7 million in 2021, projected to soar to $1,256.5 billion by 2031, marking a remarkable CAGR of 131.8% from 2022 to 2031. This technology utilizes computer-operated robots to print 3D structures for buildings and infrastructure.

Software like AutoCAD or SolidWorks pre-programs the printer's path, guiding the layer-by-layer dispensation of concrete through the nozzle along the desired trajectory. Various types of concrete, with differing material compositions, are employed for 3D printing, including ready-mix and high-density concrete, with minor adjustments in composition.

The advent of 3D printing has transformed the construction industry, revolutionizing various aspects of the building process. 3D concrete printing enables manufacturers and construction companies to use pre-designed concrete components, rectifying errors, and saving time, labor, and costs.

Enhancing design flexibility, reducing environmental impact, and minimizing construction material usage compared to traditional methods are among the benefits of 3D concrete printing. The growing urbanization and increased investment in construction technology have spurred market growth, with companies employing strategies such as new project launches and business expansion.

Recent market trends include business expansions, such as Vertico's expansion with a new 3D printing facility in Eindhoven, focusing on large structures. Additionally, collaborative efforts between companies like LafargeHolcim and Witteveen + Bos have led to events like the 3D Printing Hackathon, encouraging students to develop innovative solutions based on 3D concrete printing technology for the construction industry.

The eco-friendly nature and efficiency of 3D concrete printing have garnered increasing attention, with the market projected to reach $40.65 billion by 2027, boasting a CAGR of 106.5% from 2020 to 2027. The reduction in construction waste and pre-structured projects offered by 3D printing contribute to its demand growth. As innovation continues and market players adopt various strategies, the market is poised for significant growth, presenting numerous opportunities for industry players in the coming years.

Key Market Players
Holcim, Apis Cor, XtreeE, Cobod International A/S, D-shape, cybe construction, Sika AG, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun), Skanska AB, HeidelbergCement AG


