Expanded Graphite Market Expected to Reach USD 567.2 million by 2031, with a Projected CAGR of 9.8%: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development are expected to provide opportunities for an expanded graphite market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global expanded graphite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 567.2 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for expanded graphite is expected to close at US$ 246.9 million.

Expanded graphite finds extensive applications across various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy storage due to its unique properties like thermal conductivity, chemical inertness, and lightweight nature.

With the rise in renewable energy sources and the need for efficient energy storage solutions, expanded graphite is being increasingly used in batteries and supercapacitors, driving market growth.

Continuous advancements in manufacturing processes have led to the development of cost-effective and high-quality expanded graphite products, which in turn, is fueling market expansion.

Industries, particularly automotive and aerospace, are increasingly focusing on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Expanded graphite, being lightweight and possessing a high strength-to-weight ratio, is gaining traction in these sectors.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46998

Expanded graphite is integral to various applications within the automotive industry, serving purposes such as enhancing battery and energy storage systems, providing heat shields and insulation, supporting fuel cells, and aiding in vibration damping. Its presence significantly contributes to the improvement of performance, efficiency, and safety standards across automotive applications.

The expanding electronics industry, driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for electronic devices, is creating a significant demand for expanded graphite in applications such as thermal management solutions and conductive coatings.

The expanded graphite market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by a growing emphasis on fire safety in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Companies in the construction industry are investing in fire safety measures to comply with government regulations and standards. The increase in construction activities globally, fueled by industrialization and urbanization, is contributing to the dynamics of the expanded graphite market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the expanded graphite market was valued at US$ 224.9 million

Based on end-users, the energy storage segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Expanded Graphite Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

With the escalating demand for renewable energy solutions, there's a surge in the adoption of expanded graphite in energy storage systems such as batteries and supercapacitors.

Innovations in exfoliation methods, surface modification technologies, and product formulations are enabling manufacturers to cater to diverse industry requirements and expand their market presence.

Expanded graphite, renowned for its lightweight properties and strength, is gaining traction as a preferred material for lightweight applications, presenting significant growth opportunities for market players.

Expanded Graphite Market – Regional Analysis

In North America, the expanded graphite market is driven by the presence of key industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The region's focus on technological innovation and sustainability further fuels the demand for expanded graphite in various applications Stringent environmental regulations and increasing investments in renewable energy sectors contribute to market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for expanded graphite, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region's burgeoning electronics industry, coupled with the expanding automotive and aerospace sectors, fuels the demand for expanded graphite in thermal management solutions, conductive coatings, and battery applications. Government initiatives to promote electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies contribute to the market's growth trajectory in the region.

Take Control of Your Industry Knowledge: Grab Your PDF Brochure Today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46998

Competitive Landscape

Industry leaders prioritize expanding their businesses by enhancing production capacities and introducing new products. They employ diverse strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to bolster their brand presence on a global scale.

GrafTech International

Nippon Kokuen Group

Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co., Ltd.

Nacional de Grafite

Asbury Carbons

Triton Minerals

SGL Carbon

NeoGraf.

Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory

ACS Material

LKAB Minerals

Graphex Group

Qingdao Braide Graphite Co. Ltd.

HPMS Graphite

Key developments in the market

In April 2023, Mill Rock Advanced Materials, a prominent company in the chemicals, materials, and packaging sector, completed the acquisition of Asbury Carbons, a top-tier global producer and supplier of graphite and carbon-based materials. This acquisition, from both the Riddle family and the Asbury Carbons, Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marks a strategic move for Mill Rock Advanced Materials, enabling them to expand their business reach to a global scale and enhance their existing product offerings.

Advanced Materials, a prominent company in the chemicals, materials, and packaging sector, completed the acquisition of Asbury Carbons, a top-tier global producer and supplier of graphite and carbon-based materials. This acquisition, from both the Riddle family and the Asbury Carbons, Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), marks a strategic move for Mill Rock Advanced Materials, enabling them to expand their business reach to a global scale and enhance their existing product offerings. SGL Carbon - a German multinational company specializing in carbon-based products, including graphite electrodes, carbon fibers, and composite materials.

a German multinational company specializing in carbon-based products, including graphite electrodes, carbon fibers, and composite materials. NeoGraf - manufacturer of specialty graphite products, including thermal interface materials, for applications in electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Expanded Graphite Market – Key Segments

Form

Powder

Others

End-user

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Foundry

Energy Storage

Construction

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=46998<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Flat Roofing Market - The market was valued at US$ 30.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

PVC Emulsion Market - The global PVC emulsion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: