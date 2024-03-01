Anti-Drone Market Continued Growth Valued at $14.6 Billion with Anticipated 27.9% CAGR by 2031

Anti-Drone Market

Emergence of various startup offering anti-drone system supplement the growth of the anti-drone market.

The evolution of counter-drone technology as well as the growing inclination towards tackling unauthorized drones drive the growth of the global anti-drone market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 (𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 (𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 (𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝, 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏- 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏". 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟒.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟕.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing use of a drone, the rise in drone-related activities, and the emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems are expected to drive the growth of the global anti-drone market growth during the forecast period. However, detection effectiveness and the anti-drone system are expensive and act as key restraining factors in the global market. Conversely, advancements in anti-drone technology and technological developments in tackling drone swarms to foster growth are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The optimized system used for counter drone detection includes targets such as low-profile manually propelled drones, small motorized high-speed drones, low-flying aircraft, and ultra-light aircraft. However, the laser system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the military and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the anti-drone market. Several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy announced its plan to test the HELMA-P laser effector, the anti-drone system developed by CILAS for naval vessels. Moreover, the military and defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐁, 𝐃𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐓, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The pandemic led to increased military expenditure during the peak of the pandemic. Also, the procurement of anti-drone systems at airports and other critical infrastructures remained unaffected. The demand for anti-drone systems is predicted to increase due to the growing expansion of cheaper and small drones. Incidents of security breaches by unidentified drones and the use of drones by terrorist groups are further propelling the demand for anti-drone technologies after the covid pandemic.

