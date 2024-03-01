Momcozy Continues Major Expansion into Major US and UK Retail Channels Copy

Global Maternity and Baby Care Brand Now Offers Products Through Babylist, Boots, Target, and Walmart, Among Other Retail Giants

LONDON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since July 2023, the brand—known for its commitment to innovation and a mission of creating "cozy designs, born from love"— has started offering dozens of its globally recognized products through retail giants including Babylist, Boots, Target, and Walmart, among others. In February 2024 alone, Momcozy began selling a variety of 12 products, including its award-winning Seamless Nursing Bra , All-in-One Breast Pump , and Warming Vibration Lactation Massager through the US Army Exchange . Over the past couple weeks, the brand has also debuted with a trio of products on the website of UK electronics store Currys .







On Babylist , a universal baby registry that allows users to add items from any online store to their registry, shoppers can now purchase a variety of Momcozy’s top-sellers, including the S9 Pro , S12 Pro , M5 and YN08 breast pumps. A similar growing array of products is available through Boots , a UK-based health and pharmacy retailer.

Walmart , one of the world’s largest online retailers, has sold Momcozy products including the S9 Pro, the 120-count milk storage bag , and a 50-count milk storage bag , since December. At Target , another major US retail chain, Momcozy added its S9 Pro and S12 pro to the online catalog in October.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.

Momcozy has filed over 200 patent applications and over 230 trademark applications, solidifying its dedication to creating proprietary products with a competitive edge.

In implementing its mission to create “cozy designs, born from love,” the brand has prioritized warmth, companionship, professionalism, fashion, and technology in 2024. With its continuous innovation and a commitment to mothers around the world, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to empower moms.

Mothers across the world can share their stories and connect with other mothers through Momcozy’s Facebook group, the momcozyfansclub .

