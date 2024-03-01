European Champion Billiards Player Alara Ghaffari Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Engineering, Software Engineering Department first year student Alara Ghaffari who became the European Champion in 8-ball discipline in U17 (under 17) and U19 (under 19) Girls European Championship organized by the European Pocket Billiard Federation in Slovenia in July 2023, paid a courtesy visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç. In the visit that took place on Thursday, 29 February, 2024 at 09:00 a.m., Ghaffari showed her European Championship Cup and medals to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç. Ghaffari was accompanied by her family during the visit.

“A Source of Pride for our Country and our University”

Congratulating EMU student Ghaffari for her proud achievements, Prof. Dr. Kılıç also thanked Ghaffari’s family for choosing EMU. Providing its students education at the highest level standards available in the world, Prof. Dr. Kılıç added that EMU not only contributes to academic training but also supports student development through sportive, cultural and social activities. Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed that EMU’s achievements in terms of sports is a source of pride for the university. Noting that Alara Ghaffari, a first year student in EMU Faculty of Engineering, Software Engineering Department representing the country as a Northern Cyprus Billiard Federation athlete in the European Championships is a significant success and that, they are wholeheartedly content with Ghaffari’s achievements who became the European Champion in 8-ball discipline, European Second in 9-ball discipline and European Third in 10-ball discipline. Prof. Dr. Kılıç wished Ghaffari success in her endeavors.

“I will continue earning Success”

Also thanking to Prof. Dr. Kılıç, Ghaffari provided information about the exciting pool games which led to great achievement of Ghaffari and her future goals. Expressing that she is happy with her choice on choosing EMU for her undergraduate study, Ghaffari stated she has been preparing for national and international tournaments as well as her studies at the Department of Software Engineering. Ghaffari noted that she will continue earning success both in the field of academics and in terms of billiards. Ghaffari stated that she is proud to be a part of Northern Cyprus Billiard Federation which is represented with the flag of its own country. In addition, she paid tributes to Aşkın Burcu, the late President of the Northern Cyprus Billiards Federation, who played a significant role in the participation of the Northern Cyprus Billiards Federation among the European Billiards federations and, supported and paved the way for the youth to progress in this path, but passed away in the past months.