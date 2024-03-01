Sustainable Apparel Market Set to Expand USD 20.51 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Rising Consumer Awareness
Rising eco-consciousness, government policies, and demand for sustainable materials propel the Sustainable Apparel Market towards growthTEXES, AUSTEN, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Sustainable Apparel Market reached USD 10.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to double, reaching USD 20.51 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to maintain a steady pace with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Market Report Scope:
The Sustainable Apparel Market report offers a deep dive into the global fashion industry, focusing keenly on sustainability, environmental impact, and shifting consumer trends. It meticulously explores how the fashion landscape is evolving, considering aspects like material sourcing, manufacturing methods, supply chain transparency, and consumer behaviors. Through thorough research and data analysis, the report aims to paint a comprehensive picture of market dynamics, shedding light on both the opportunities and challenges faced by businesses striving to integrate eco-friendly practices into their operations.
Get Sample Report of Sulfur Bentonite Market@
Beyond mere numbers, the report also delves into the broader socio-economic implications of sustainable fashion. It delves into how mindful consumerism and ethical considerations are driving changes in the apparel sector, fueling the demand for environmentally conscious products and stimulating innovation across design and production processes. By examining regulatory frameworks, industry standards, and emerging technologies, the report serves as a guide for stakeholders navigating the complexities of sustainability while staying competitive in a fast-evolving market environment. Ultimately, it acts as a beacon, encouraging collaboration and concerted efforts towards a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.
Major Key Players in the Sulfur Bentonite Market@
Pact Clothing
Finisterre
Everlane
Patagonia
Tentree
Kotn
Able
Boden
Carnegie
other players
Market Analysis:
The sustainable apparel market is poised for significant growth driven by rising consumer awareness about the environmental and social impact of fast fashion. Key drivers include consumer demand for transparent supply chains and eco-friendly materials, along with stricter regulations on textile production. Challenges include premium pricing of eco products and confusion around eco-friendly standards.
Make Enquiry About Sulfur Bentonite Market Report@
Key Regional Development:
Europe dominated the sustainable apparel market with a market share of around 35% in 2022 owing to stringent environmental regulations and growing consumer demand for eco-friendly fashion. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030 due to increasing production capacities and rising consumer awareness about sustainable fashion.
Key Takeaways:
• Rising consumer awareness and government regulations are driving sustainable apparel market growth.
• Organic cotton and cruelty-free leather dominate the market segments, reflecting consumer preferences for eco-friendly materials.
• Europe leads the market due to stringent regulations, while Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth driven by increasing production capacities and consumer awareness.
Segment Analysis:
By Material
• Organic Cotton
• Bamboo Fabric
• Polyester
Historically, the sustainable apparel market has been by organically grown cotton. Organic cotton holds the market share of 60%. Given the reduced impact on the environment, it has become a favourite choice. In order to promote soil health and reduce water pollution it is cultivated with organically produced cotton without the use of artificial pesticides or fertilisers. Organic cotton clothing is frequently preferred by consumers who are looking for sustainable and eco friendly options.
By Product Type
• Animal Free Wool
• Cruelty Free Leather
• Cruelty Free Silk
• Vegan Fur Made
• Eco-friendly Rubber
Cruelty free leather is dominating the product type segment with the market share of 38 %. This is due to increased demand for the leather product and growing concerns about saving the wildlife.
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By End Use
• Men
• Women
• Kids
By material, Organic cotton held the largest market share of 60% in 2022 due to its eco-friendly cultivation practices and increasing demand for organic clothing among consumers.
By product type, Cruelty-free leather dominated the product type segment with a market share of 38% in 2022, driven by consumer preferences for animal-friendly alternatives in fashion.
Recent Developments:
• In July 2023, Carnegie launched its Hygeia Collection, featuring sustainable high-performance textiles free of PVC.
• In March 2022, Levi Strauss & Co introduced its most sustainable jeans line made with organic cotton and Circulose.
• In January 2022, Adidas partnered with Allbirds to unveil performance running shoes with a low carbon footprint.
• In November 2021, Kering Luxury Group launched a selection of gowns using renewable, recycled, and biodegradable fabrics to support women's empowerment.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1.Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4.Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Material
8.1 Organic Cotton
8.2 Bamboo Fabric
8.3 Polyester
9.Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Product Type
9.1 Animal Free Wool
9.2 Cruelty Free Leather
9.3 Cruelty Free Silk
9.4 Vegan Fur Made
9.5 Eco-friendly Rubber
10.Sustainable Apparel Market Segmentation, by Distribution Channel
10.1 Online
10.2 Offline
Read More…
Buy the Latest Version of Sulfur Bentonite Report 2023-2030 @
