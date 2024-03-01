Global Cashew Market Size 2024: Growth, Industry Trends, Report and Forecast 2032 | Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cashew Market Report

Rising demand for cosmetics to prevent hair loss, enhance skin glow, and promote new skin cell growth is driving market growth in the industry

What is the market demand of cashews?

The global cashew market size reached a valuation of US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by the end of 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.85% during the period from 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cashew Industry:

• Innovation in Product Development:

The cashew industry is experiencing growth through innovation in product development, particularly in the realms of dairy alternatives, confectionery, and snack foods. Cashews' creamy texture and rich flavor make them ideal for producing vegan cheese, milk alternatives, and as a base in premium snack blends. These innovations cater to the growing vegan and lactose-intolerant populations, as well as those seeking gourmet and exotic snack options. By diversifying the applications of cashews beyond traditional uses, manufacturers are tapping into new market segments and driving consumption. This trend toward innovation broadens the appeal of cashews and enhances their value proposition in the food industry.

• Globalization of Cuisine:

The globalization of cuisine and the increasing curiosity and acceptance of international flavors among consumers have significantly contributed to the growth of the cashew industry. Cashews, integral to various traditional dishes in Asian and African cuisines, have gained popularity in western diets as consumers explore more diverse and global flavors. This culinary cross-pollination has led to the incorporation of cashews in a variety of dishes, from stir-fries and curries to gourmet salads and desserts. The versatility of cashews as an ingredient enhances their appeal, promoting their use in both home cooking and the restaurant industry, thereby fueling their market growth.

• Consumer Health Consciousness:

The expanding awareness and preference for healthier dietary choices among consumers worldwide plays a pivotal role in the growth of the cashew industry. Cashews, being a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and beneficial fats, have become a popular choice for people seeking nutritious snacking options and ingredients. This shift toward health-conscious consumption patterns has led to increased demand in various segments, including direct consumption, plant-based products, and health-centric food formulations. The industry has responded by emphasizing the nutritional benefits of cashews in marketing efforts, driving further interest and adoption among health-conscious consumers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Cashew Industry:

• Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Aryan International

• Aurora Products Inc.

• Bata Food (BARDAKCIGROUP)

• CBL Natural Foods (Pvt) Ltd.

• Delicious Cashew Co.

• Delphi Organic GmbH

• Divine Foods LLC

• Haldiram's

• Kalbavi Cashews

• Lafooco (PAN Group)

• Nutty Yogi

• Royal Dry Fruits

• Wonderland Foods

Cashew Market Report Segmentation:

By Form:

• Whole

• Roasted

• Powder

• Paste

• Splits

Whole cashews dominate the market due to their versatility in culinary applications, snackability, and perceived freshness, making them the largest segment in the market.

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Retailers

• Online Stores

• Others

Supermarkets account for the largest market share as they offer a wide variety of cashew products under one roof with the convenience of easy access and comparison, have become the primary distribution channel for consumers.

By Application:

• Dairy Products

• Bakery Products

• Snacks and Bars

• Confectionaries

• Cereals

• Desserts

• Beverages

• Cosmetic Products

• Others

Based on the application, the market has been classified dairy products, bakery products, snacks and bars, confectionaries, cereals, desserts, beverages, cosmetic products, and others.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific's dominance in the cashew market is attributed to being a major producer and consumer of cashews with a longstanding cultural affinity for nut-based foods, has emerged as the largest market for cashews.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Global Cashew Market Trends:

The global cashew market is witnessing notable trends that underscore its dynamic nature and growing popularity. There is a rising demand for cashews driven by their health benefits, versatility in culinary applications, and increasing use in snack foods, dairy alternatives, and confectioneries. The trend toward plant-based diets and healthy eating habits is amplifying the consumption of cashews, renowned for their heart-healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals. Additionally, innovations in cashew processing and packaging are enhancing their shelf life and appeal.

The market is also seeing a surge in the demand for organic and sustainably sourced cashews, reflecting consumers' growing environmental and ethical concerns. These trends highlight the cashew market's robust potential and its alignment with contemporary dietary preferences and sustainability values.

