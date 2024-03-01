Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,198 in the last 365 days.

B dot Medical Wins the iF Design Award 2024

B dot Medical's ultra compact treatment system with iF logo

B dot Medical's ultra compact treatment system with iF logo

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B dot Medical Inc. (Headquarters: Edogawa-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takuji Furukawa; hereinafter referred to as B dot Medical) is proud to announce that its proton cancer therapy system has been honored with the iF Design Award 2024, known as one of the world’s top three design awards.

■Award-Winning Proton Beam Cancer Treatment System
B dot Medical's proton cancer therapy system aims to deliver proton therapy as an "innovative technology within reach" to urban hospitals where previously space constraints have made it difficult to introduce such treatments. Featuring a completely new compact mechanism, the system boasts high irradiation performance. Additionally, the new treatment workflow devised by B dot Medical enhances treatment efficiency and streamlines the operation in the hospitals.
＊Approval from regulatory authorities in each country is required for clinical use overseas.

■Overview of the iF Design Award 2024
The iF International Forum Design, headquartered in Germany, is an independent design organization with the longest history in the world, awarding the "iF Design Award," known as one of the world’s top three design awards, annually to outstanding designs. For the iF Design Award 2024, 132 design experts rigorously judged 11,000 entries from 72 countries/regions.

About B dot Medical
B dot Medical is a medical device startup in Tokyo, aiming to make "PROTON for everyone" a reality by developing an ultra-compact, high-performance, and efficient proton therapy system. Historically, proton therapy adoption has been hindered by the size of traditional systems. However, B dot Medical has achieved a breakthrough with its proprietary "Magnetic Gantry™" technology using superconducting techniques, successfully reducing the height of the beam delivery equipment to approximately one-third of conventional systems, making it comparable to existing X-ray therapy systems.

Makiko Taketani
B dot Medical Inc.
+81 3-6803-8731
email us here

You just read:

B dot Medical Wins the iF Design Award 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more