B dot Medical Wins the iF Design Award 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- B dot Medical Inc. (Headquarters: Edogawa-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takuji Furukawa; hereinafter referred to as B dot Medical) is proud to announce that its proton cancer therapy system has been honored with the iF Design Award 2024, known as one of the world’s top three design awards.
■Award-Winning Proton Beam Cancer Treatment System
B dot Medical's proton cancer therapy system aims to deliver proton therapy as an "innovative technology within reach" to urban hospitals where previously space constraints have made it difficult to introduce such treatments. Featuring a completely new compact mechanism, the system boasts high irradiation performance. Additionally, the new treatment workflow devised by B dot Medical enhances treatment efficiency and streamlines the operation in the hospitals.
＊Approval from regulatory authorities in each country is required for clinical use overseas.
■Overview of the iF Design Award 2024
The iF International Forum Design, headquartered in Germany, is an independent design organization with the longest history in the world, awarding the "iF Design Award," known as one of the world’s top three design awards, annually to outstanding designs. For the iF Design Award 2024, 132 design experts rigorously judged 11,000 entries from 72 countries/regions.
About B dot Medical
B dot Medical is a medical device startup in Tokyo, aiming to make "PROTON for everyone" a reality by developing an ultra-compact, high-performance, and efficient proton therapy system. Historically, proton therapy adoption has been hindered by the size of traditional systems. However, B dot Medical has achieved a breakthrough with its proprietary "Magnetic Gantry™" technology using superconducting techniques, successfully reducing the height of the beam delivery equipment to approximately one-third of conventional systems, making it comparable to existing X-ray therapy systems.
Makiko Taketani
