Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, DLS, Habitual Criminal
CASE#: 24B4001254
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/29/2024 at approximately 1933 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine (felony), DLS, Habitual Criminal
ACCUSED: Eric Stephens
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 29, 2024, at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Eric Stephens. Stephens was found to have a criminally suspended license. Stephens was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. During the stop indicators of drug activity were also observed. A K9 responded and was deployed on the vehicle. Troopers subsequently seized the vehicle in pursuit of a search warrant. A warrant was granted, and during a subsequent search Troopers located a felony amount of cocaine. Stephens was issued a citation to appear for the charges of possession of cocaine, DLS, and being a habitual criminal. He was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on $5000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
