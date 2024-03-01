Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, DLS, Habitual Criminal

CASE#: 24B4001254

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/29/2024 at approximately 1933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT 

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine (felony), DLS, Habitual Criminal

ACCUSED: Eric Stephens

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 29, 2024, at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Eric Stephens. Stephens was found to have a criminally suspended license. Stephens was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. During the stop indicators of drug activity were also observed. A K9 responded and was deployed on the vehicle. Troopers subsequently seized the vehicle in pursuit of a search warrant. A warrant was granted, and during a subsequent search Troopers located a felony amount of cocaine. Stephens was issued a citation to appear for the charges of possession of cocaine, DLS, and being a habitual criminal. He was transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center where he was lodged on $5000.00 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

