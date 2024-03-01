Vietnam Probiotics Market 2024, Size, Share, Report Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2032

Vietnam Probiotics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has published a market research report titled "Vietnam Probiotics Market Report by Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region 2024-2032", Vietnam probiotics market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.43% during 2024-2032.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are naturally found in some food products, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi. They help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is crucial for proper digestion and absorption of nutrients. They also alleviate symptoms of digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhea, constipation, and inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis. They assist in preventing or treating vaginal infections, such as bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections, as they contain Lactobacillus, which maintains a healthy vaginal microbiome. They are used in animal feed and livestock production to promote growth and reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal infections.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-probiotics-market/requestsample

● Vietnam Probiotics Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing awareness among the masses about the benefits of digestive health, along with the rising demand for functional food products and supplements like probiotics, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in Vietnam. Additionally, the rising utilization of probiotics in infant formula and baby food products to reduce the risk of conditions like colic, diarrhea, and eczema in infants is bolstering the market growth in the country. In line with this, the proliferation of modern retail channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, is making probiotic products more accessible to consumers. Moreover, governing agencies in Vietnam are implementing regulations supporting the use of probiotics in food and dietary supplements, which is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative probiotic formulations and delivery formats tailored as per consumer preferences. They are also developing new variants that contain probiotics, such as gummies, chewable tablets, and dissolvable powders, thereby propelling the growth of the market in the country. Furthermore, the growing demand for probiotics, as they support the immune system by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria that can help fight off harmful pathogens, is positively influencing the market in Vietnam.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Ingredient Insights:

● Bacteria

● Yeast

Distribution Channel Insights:

● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

● Pharmacies/Drugstores

● Specialty Stores

● Online Stores

● Others

Application Insights:

● Food and Beverages

● Dietary Supplements

● Animal Feed

Form Insights:

● Dry

● Liquid

Regional Insights:

● Northern Vietnam

● Central Vietnam

● Southern Vietnam

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

● BioGaia

● Nutifood

● Vinamilk

● Yakult

Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19701&flag=C

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Vietnam Sportswear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-sportswear-market

Vietnam Home Furniture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-home-furniture-market

Vietnam Home Improvement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-home-improvement-market

Vietnam Doors and Windows Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-doors-windows-market

Vietnam Injection Molded Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-injection-molded-plastics-market

Vietnam IT Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-it-services-market

Vietnam Legal Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-legal-services-market

Vietnam Life Science Tools Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-life-science-tools-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163