Mobile Marketing Market 2030: Trends, Insights, Challenges, and Opportunities

The growing importance of omnichannel shopping experiences and personalization methods has created a lucrative opportunity for overall market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile marketing market generated $11.00 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $57.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

An on-demand business model with an emphasis on customer experience and an increase in the popularity of omnichannel shopping fuels the growth of the global mobile marketing market. On the other hand, complexities in integrating electronic data and data synchronization hinder the market progress. On the contrary, AI-based client experience management policies are anticipated to create opportunities for the market in the future.

Mobile marketing is a multi-channel online marketing technique focused on contacting a specific audience on their smartphones, feature phones, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E-mail, SMS and MMS, social media, or mobile applications.

The global mobile marketing market scenario is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of the on-demand business model; increasing adoption of omnichannel shopping experience and the need for personalization within consumer behavior has mandated the companies to adopt strategic initiatives that would boost the overall product sales, thereby creating a higher profit margin.

However, complexities in integrating electronic data interchange and data synchronization and bias issue within the operational data is estimated to hinder the overall market growth. With AI becoming a core part of the technology, its integration within the software is set to create meaningful insights for various business structures creating higher profit margins Furthermore, expanding the cloud-based business model is set to create a lucrative opportunity for the Mobile Marketing market during the forecast period.

Based on components, the platform segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the channel, the messaging segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the mobile marketing industry during the forecast period. On the other hand, the quick response (QR) code segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2020.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The mobile marketing industry boasts a diverse landscape of key players, each offering unique solutions and services. Giants like Google, with its Ads platform dominating search and app advertisements, and Facebook, leveraging its extensive user data for targeted advertising, continue to be formidable forces. Mobile ad networks such as AdMob and InMobi facilitate ad placements across a wide array of apps and mobile websites, while companies like AppLovin and ironSource specialize in mobile app marketing and monetization solutions. CRM-focused firms like Leanplum and Braze excel in personalized messaging and user engagement, complemented by analytics powerhouses like AppsFlyer and Adjust, providing crucial insights into campaign performance. Additionally, platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok are increasingly becoming vital players, offering innovative ad formats and access to engaged audiences. With the mobile marketing ecosystem constantly evolving, these and other players remain pivotal in driving the industry's growth and innovation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study includes the mobile marketing market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and mobile marketing market growth.

• The mobile marketing market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the mobile marketing industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in mobile marketing market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

