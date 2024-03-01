GCC Beer Market Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Outlook and Growth Forecast 2024-2032

GCC Beer Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has published a market research report titled "GCC Beer Market Report by Product Type (Standard Lager, Premium Lager, Specialty Beer, and Others), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, and Others), Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, and Others), Alcohol Content (High, Low, Alcohol-Free), Flavor (Flavored, Unflavored), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, On-Trades, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032", The GCC beer market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is made from water, malted barley, hops, and yeast. It is widely available in numerous styles, ranging from light and crisp lagers to robust and complex ales, each with its own distinct flavor profile and brewing traditions. It has dietary silicon that can contribute to bone health and help lower the chances of osteoporosis. It reduces the risk of heart disease due to the presence of certain antioxidants. It lowers kidney stones and aids in digestion while promoting overall digestive health. It assists in improving insulin sensitivity and enhancing blood sugar control. It helps in minimizing oxidative stress and inflammation in the body among individuals. As it is beneficial in promoting relaxation and improving sleep quality, the demand for beer is increasing in the GCC region.

● GCC Beer Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing demand for craft beer due to changing tastes and preferences of individuals represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively in the GCC region. Besides this, the rising consumption of beer in hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues is strengthening the market growth in the region. Additionally, the escalating demand for beer on account of Western influence on individuals, along with the increasing focus on health and wellness among the masses, is offering a positive market outlook in the region. Furthermore, the wide availability of beer via online and offline distribution channels is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising focus on local sourcing and sustainable production practices is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the region. Apart from this, the introduction of low-calorie and low-alcohol beer options to attract health-conscious individuals is supporting the market growth in the GCC region. Moreover, the increasing adoption of beer, as it promotes weight management, is impelling the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

● Standard Lager

● Premium Lager

● Specialty Beer

● Others

Breakup by Packaging:

● Glass

● PET Bottle

● Metal Can

● Others

Breakup by Production:

● Macro-Brewery

● Micro-Brewery

● Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

● High

● Low

● Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

● Flavored

● Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

● On-Trades

● Specialty Stores

● Convenience Stores

● Others

Breakup by Country:

● Saudi Arabia

● UAE

● Qatar

● Oman

● Kuwait

● Bahrain

