Navigating Privacy Landscapes: A Comprehensive Study of the Sensitive Data Discovery Market

Sensitive Data discovery Market Size

The rise in the adoption of cloud computing technologies in various sectors is expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sensitive data discovery market generated $4.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $34.53 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The sensitive Data Discovery market refers to the sector within the broader cybersecurity industry that focuses on identifying, locating, and classifying sensitive or regulated data within an organization's IT environment. Sensitive data includes personally identifiable information (PII), financial data, health records, intellectual property, and any other information that is subject to regulatory compliance or poses a risk if exposed or mishandled.

Sensitive Data Discovery solutions are designed to help organizations address the challenges associated with managing and securing vast amounts of data across various systems, databases, applications, and cloud environments.

Emerging regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and increase in investments in data privacy and end-user security are the factors that propel growth of the sensitive data discovery solutions across the globe. Moreover, increase in number of security breach cases due to cloud misconfiguration and need to reduce infrastructure security and risk of breaches are expected to boost the sensitive data discovery market analysis during the forecast period.

New privacy laws have been enacted in the U.S. and around the world and changes have been made to existing laws, with businesses facing an uphill battle to stand up to ever-changing data privacy. In North America, legislators are focused on enforcing regulations that are in line with advances in data privacy (e.g., GDPR in the European Union). The number of laws introduced at the state and federal levels has increased. CCPA increases the control bar to disclose personal information collected by companies and the information they use. It also allows customers not to share their personal information. These privacy regulations fuel growth of the sensitive data discovery market size.

UK and Germany are top contributors to the growth of European sensitive data discovery solutions. An increase in investments in data security measures, a rise in acceptance of data security solutions, and growth in businesses regarding data security are critical factors that propel the market growth in this region. The sensitive data discovery market is looking at various growth opportunities by focus on data security, IoT, and real-time data analysis. Growth in demand for embedding data with business processes and creating actionable insights and the need for data usage across all domains due to the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for major market players.

Post COVID-19, the global sensitive data discovery market forecast is estimated to be valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $34.53 billion by 2030. With the COVID cases on rise across the globe, the world relied on online retailers and e-commerce websites for their shopping needs, as local malls and shops remained closed amid the pandemic. This created heavy responsibilities for the banking and financial sectors to invest heavily in security of payment gateways to help protect these increased numbers of online transactions. This, in turn, boosted the demand for Sensitive Data discovery industry across the globe for safety of these personal patient data and data analysis tools from cybercriminals. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies adopted remote working for their workers to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These remote working conditions necessitated increased data protection for corporate data.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, industry verticals, and region.

Based on components, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry verticals, the telecommunications and IT segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global sensitive data discovery industry, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

The major players in the Sensitive Data Discovery Market are:

• IBM

• Collibra

• Databricks

• Immuta

• Nightfall

• Securiti

• Spirion

• MacAfee

• Netwrix

• Varonis

• BigID

• Palo Alto Networks

• Symantec

• Cisco

• Proofpoint

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and Sensitive Data discovery market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the Sensitive Data discovery industry to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the network security market trends.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter