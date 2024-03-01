Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 52.6 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.5%: Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Regulatory bodies are promoting the advancement of continuous processing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which in turn is driving the demand for biopharmaceutical fermentation systems.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 52.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for biopharmaceutical fermentation systems is expected to close at US$ 25.6 billion.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population globally, has led to a growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. These drugs are often produced using fermentation processes, driving the need for advanced fermentation systems.

Biopharmaceuticals play a crucial role in combating a spectrum of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious ailments, and neurological conditions. In cancer therapy, they encompass monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, and enzyme inhibitors among other types.

The anticipated increase in cancer prevalence is poised to drive growth in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market in the coming years.

Advances in biotechnology and fermentation technology have led to the development of more efficient and scalable fermentation systems. These advancements allow for higher yields, improved product quality, and reduced production costs, thereby driving market growth.

Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing significantly in research and development activities to develop novel biopharmaceutical products. This increased R&D expenditure fuels the demand for innovative fermentation systems capable of meeting the requirements of complex bioproduction processes.

Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and EMA (European Medicines Agency), have established stringent guidelines for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals to ensure product safety and efficacy. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the use of advanced fermentation systems with precise control and monitoring capabilities.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market was valued at US$ 23.4 billion

Based on application, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Automation and advanced process control technologies are being integrated into fermentation systems to enhance efficiency, productivity, and reproducibility.

Biopharmaceutical companies are seeking modular and scalable fermentation systems that can adapt to changing production needs.

Market players are developing fermentation systems capable of continuous operation to meet the demand for high-throughput production of biopharmaceuticals.

Market players are developing fermentation systems that minimize energy consumption, reduce waste generation, and utilize renewable resources, aligning with the industry's growing emphasis on environmental stewardship.

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market – Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market, driven by the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies, especially in the United States. Factors such as robust R&D infrastructure, technological advancements, and favorable regulatory policies contribute to market growth. Increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors further propel the demand for fermentation systems.

holds a significant share of the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market, driven by the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies, especially in the United States. Factors such as robust R&D infrastructure, technological advancements, and favorable regulatory policies contribute to market growth. Increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors further propel the demand for fermentation systems. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market, primarily driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology research. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are witnessing a surge in biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, leading to higher demand for fermentation systems. Favorable government initiatives, growing outsourcing trends, and a large pool of skilled labor also contribute to market expansion in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are collaborating with biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology providers allows for sharing expertise, accessing complementary technologies, and expanding market reach. Market players continuously expand their product portfolios to cater to evolving customer demands and address emerging trends. This may involve introducing new fermentation systems with enhanced features or acquiring complementary product lines through mergers and acquisitions.

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nova Biomedical

Lonza Group AG

BD

Key Developments from the market are

In November 2023 , The Wacker Chemical Group completed the acquisition of ADL BioPharma, a contract manufacturing organization. This strategic move aims to bolster Wacker's fermentation capacities while also augmenting its capabilities in recovery and purification processes.

, The Wacker Chemical Group completed the acquisition of ADL BioPharma, a contract manufacturing organization. This strategic move aims to bolster Wacker's fermentation capacities while also augmenting its capabilities in recovery and purification processes. Danaher Corporation offers fermentation systems and bioprocessing equipment for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Their products are designed to streamline bioproduction workflows and enhance process efficiency.

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market – Key Segments

Product

Upstream Products

Fermenters

Bioprocess Analyzers

Process Monitoring Devices

Culture & Media Preparation

Culture Media and Buffers & Inducers

Other Upstream Products

Downstream Products

Filtration & Separation Systems

Chromatography

Consumables & Accessories

Other Downstream Products

Application

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibiotics

Probiotics

Others (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Polysaccharides, etc.)

End-user

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Food Industry

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

