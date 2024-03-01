Deadline for West Virginians in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha Counties to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is March 6, 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Individuals living or working in these five West Virginia counties who became unemployed due to the severe storms may apply for federal unemployment benefits. Claims must be filed by March 6, 2024.

The DUA benefits are available to individuals who are not eligible for regular state unemployment insurance and self-employed workers, including farmers. People who apply must provide proof of past earnings, such as business records or bank statements and income tax forms, no more than 21 days after the application has been filed.

Unemployed individuals due to the August 28, 2023, severe storms must contact WorkForce West Virginia by sending an email to ucpolicy@wv.gov or by calling 304-558-3340 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Individuals eligible for DUA benefits include:

Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster

Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster

Individuals who cannot work or perform services in self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

Unemployment is a direct result of the major disaster if the unemployment resulted from:

The physical damage or destruction of the place of employment

The physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster

Lack of work, or loss of revenues, if, prior to the disaster, the employer or self-employed business received at least a majority of its revenue or income from an entity in the major disaster area that was damaged or destroyed in the disaster or an entity in the major disaster area closed by the federal, state or local government.

In addition to helping file a DUA claim, WorkForce West Virginia offers reemployment services, including resume services, job search assistance and job placement. For more information or to report fraud, call 1-800-252-JOBS (5627).