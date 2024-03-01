Submit Release
A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Calhoun County Will Close Permanently on March 2, 2024

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Calhoun County will close permanently on March 2, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other DRCs in West Virginia. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the following centers until they close permanently.

The center is located at:

 Calhoun DRC Closing Permanently on March 2, 2024

80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 

Closing at 5 p.m. on March 2, 2024

West Virginians can also visit disasterassistance.gov/ for help with registration and updating their application or can call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.govWest Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

