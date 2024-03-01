72,000 lbs.: Multi-County Grand Jury indicts Oklahoma man for marijuana trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (Feb. 29, 2024) – The Multi-County Grand Jury has indicted a Tulsa County resident in connection to a large-scale marijuana seizure recently conducted by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF).

Bobby Lee Hailey, 41, faces one count of aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and one count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) in connection to a November 2023 seizure of more than 72,000 pounds of black-market marijuana. OCTF agents uncovered the marijuana inside a metal barn in Wagoner County. The seizure was among the largest in state history. Hailey was arrested yesterday.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, Wagoner County Commissioners and the Wagoner County Emergency Management office assisted in the operation.

Aggravated manufacturing is punishable by no less than 20 years in prison and no more than life, as well as a $50,000 fine. Aggravated trafficking is punishable by no more than 20 years in prison and no less than a $100,000 fine.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond praised the work of the Organized Crime Task Force as well as the many law enforcement agencies with whom it routinely partners.

“This indictment is only the latest of many actions taken by my office to dismantle drug trafficking organizations in Oklahoma,” he said. “I am grateful for the tremendous partnerships we have with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, OMMA, and a host of Tribal, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Together, we will continue targeting and prosecuting anyone involved in this dangerous and illegal conduct.”

Citizens with information about suspected illegal grow operations can submit a tip to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. A complaint form is available at oag.ok.gov by clicking on the “Illegal Marijuana Tipline” tab (https://www.oag.ok.gov/illegal-marijuana-growbusiness-tipline). Tips also can be sent to [email protected] and reporters can remain anonymous.

Every person arrested or indicted is presumed innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.

The indictment is available at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2024/2024-02-09_...