Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,261 in the last 365 days.

Salem Celebrates Make Music Day 2024 - Registration Now Open

Grimiss performing at Salem Make Music Day 2023. Photo by Benma

Grimiss performing at Salem Make Music Day 2023. Photo by Benma

Sean McLeod performing at Salem Make Music Day 2023. Photo by Benma.

Sean McLeod performing at Salem Make Music Day 2023. Photo by Benma.

SMF performing at Salem Make Music Day 2023. Photo by Benma.

SMF performing at Salem Make Music Day 2023. Photo by Benma.

Mark Green, Make Music Salem committee member, indicated the 2023 event was the largest so far, with over 50 venues hosting over 150 bands/artists performing over 250 performances.”
— Mark Green
SALEM, OREGON, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem will join the international Make Music Day Celebration with Make Music Salem on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 10 am to 10 pm. Make Music Salem is a one-day event where free, live performances and opportunities to make music take place outdoors throughout Salem and surrounding communities on the summer solstice and longest day of the year, June 21st. Musical festivities in Salem are part of a global celebration of music-making in over 1,000 cities worldwide inspired by Fête de la Musique, which began in France in 1982. This will be Salem’s 9th consecutive year participating and one of over 100 cities in the U.S. celebrating Make Music Day.

All performances are in-person, outdoors and free to all attendees. Mark Green, Make Music Salem committee member, indicated the 2023 event was the largest so far, with more than 50 venues hosting over 150 bands/artists who performed over 250 performances. The music celebration also includes mass appeals, such as bucket drumming, harmonica play-along, ukulele jam, and are open to everyone. Former host locations included downtown, North, South, West Salem and Keizer, the Willamette Heritage Center, the Gerry Frank Salem Rotary Amphitheater, Salem Public Library, as well as parks and neighborhood performances. Green said he expects the 2024 event to include even more participants, host sites and sponsors. Registration for 2024 Make Music Salem is now open.

Make Music Day Salem invites everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument, individuals to large bands or choral groups, acoustic and electric, all ages, and all musical genres to join in this global music celebration on Friday, June 21st. Interested musical participants, host venue locations, stage sponsors/donors, and volunteers can click the ‘Get Involved’ link at makemusicsalem.org or send an email to salem@makemusicday.org.

Mark Green
Make Music Salem
+1 503-510-0591
salem@makemusicday.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Make Music Salem overview

You just read:

Salem Celebrates Make Music Day 2024 - Registration Now Open

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more