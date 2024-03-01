Salem Celebrates Make Music Day 2024 - Registration Now Open
Mark Green, Make Music Salem committee member, indicated the 2023 event was the largest so far, with over 50 venues hosting over 150 bands/artists performing over 250 performances.”SALEM, OREGON, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem will join the international Make Music Day Celebration with Make Music Salem on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 10 am to 10 pm. Make Music Salem is a one-day event where free, live performances and opportunities to make music take place outdoors throughout Salem and surrounding communities on the summer solstice and longest day of the year, June 21st. Musical festivities in Salem are part of a global celebration of music-making in over 1,000 cities worldwide inspired by Fête de la Musique, which began in France in 1982. This will be Salem’s 9th consecutive year participating and one of over 100 cities in the U.S. celebrating Make Music Day.
All performances are in-person, outdoors and free to all attendees. Mark Green, Make Music Salem committee member, indicated the 2023 event was the largest so far, with more than 50 venues hosting over 150 bands/artists who performed over 250 performances. The music celebration also includes mass appeals, such as bucket drumming, harmonica play-along, ukulele jam, and are open to everyone. Former host locations included downtown, North, South, West Salem and Keizer, the Willamette Heritage Center, the Gerry Frank Salem Rotary Amphitheater, Salem Public Library, as well as parks and neighborhood performances. Green said he expects the 2024 event to include even more participants, host sites and sponsors. Registration for 2024 Make Music Salem is now open.
Make Music Day Salem invites everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument, individuals to large bands or choral groups, acoustic and electric, all ages, and all musical genres to join in this global music celebration on Friday, June 21st. Interested musical participants, host venue locations, stage sponsors/donors, and volunteers can click the ‘Get Involved’ link at makemusicsalem.org or send an email to salem@makemusicday.org.
