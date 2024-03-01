Explosive Growth Predicted: Smart Hospitals Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 58.77 Billion by 2025

Smart Hospitals Market Size 2024

The increase in penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals coupled with the advancements in healthcare infrastructure are the major factors

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A smart hospital is a healthcare facility that uses technology to optimize patient care and hospital operations. This includes the use of electronic medical records, telemedicine, medical devices connected to the internet, and other digital tools. The goal of a smart hospital is to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance the overall patient experience. Smart hospitals also incorporate design elements to create a more patient-centered environment. This may include private rooms with comfortable furnishings, natural light, and access to entertainment and information. Overall, a smart hospital aims to create a modern, efficient, and patient-focused healthcare environment.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Smart Hospitals Market Size is Anticipated to Garner USD 58,777 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% During the Forecast Period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬?

• Artificial intelligence and machine learning: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will likely become more widespread in smart hospitals. AI can help improve patient outcomes by analyzing large amounts of medical data to identify patterns and make predictions. For example, AI could be used to predict patient needs, such as which patients are at risk of developing certain conditions, or to optimize resource utilization by predicting demand for certain services.

• Remote patient monitoring: The use of wearable devices and other remote monitoring technologies will continue to expand in smart hospitals, allowing healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely and respond to changes in their condition. This will make it possible for patients to receive care at home, reducing the need for hospitalization and increasing patient convenience.

• Interoperability and data integration: The integration of electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare data sources will become increasingly important in smart hospitals. This will allow for more comprehensive and accurate patient data to be collected, analyzed, and shared between healthcare providers, improving patient outcomes and reducing the risk of medical errors.

• Cybersecurity: As smart hospitals become more reliant on technology, cybersecurity will become a critical issue. Hospitals will need to invest in robust cybersecurity measures to protect patient data and prevent cyberattacks that could disrupt care delivery.

• Virtual and augmented reality: Virtual and augmented reality technologies will likely become more widely used in smart hospitals, providing new opportunities for patient education, training, and rehabilitation. For example, virtual reality could be used to simulate surgeries, allowing healthcare providers to practice procedures before they are performed on actual patients.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬

• Philips: Philips is a multinational technology company that provides a range of healthcare solutions, including smart hospital technology. Philips offers a range of products and services, including electronic health records, telemedicine, and patient monitoring systems, aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

• Siemens Healthineers: Siemens Healthineers is a leading provider of medical technology and services, offering a range of products and services for smart hospitals, including imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics, and clinical IT solutions.

• GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare is a subsidiary of General Electric that provides medical technology and services, including smart hospital technology. GE Healthcare offers a range of solutions, including electronic health records, patient monitoring systems, and medical imaging systems, aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

• Cerner: Cerner is a technology company that provides healthcare IT solutions, including electronic health records and clinical decision support systems, aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

• McKesson Corporation: McKesson Corporation is a leading healthcare services company, offering a range of products and services for smart hospitals, including electronic health records, patient monitoring systems, and clinical decision support systems.

• IBM Watson Health: IBM Watson Health is a division of IBM that provides healthcare IT solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, aimed at improving patient outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• By Component: The smart hospitals market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes medical devices and equipment, such as patient monitoring systems, medical imaging systems, and telemedicine systems. Software includes electronic health records, clinical decision support systems, and telemedicine software. Services include installation and maintenance services, training and support services, and consulting services.

• By Application: The smart hospital market can be segmented into patient monitoring, telemedicine, electronic health records, and clinical decision support systems.

• By End-user: The smart hospitals market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

