Behind the Music: Incolide Shares about creating “Cara de Haragán”

Incolide - Cara de Haragan

Alaskan music producer Incolide recounts the production of “Cara de Haragán”, a reggaeton song made in collaboration with Argentine producer Neuromar.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While discussing the collaborative process behind “Cara de Haragán“, Incolide explained, “The process was different for me from the very start as we used dual producer set ups, meaning we recorded in Neuromar’s home studio, and I have a mobile recording workstation that can be easily setup in recording studios and just plug right into the studio, also it can be packed up quickly ready for the next gig.

This song was a surprise in the making as what started as a contemplative conversation about the art of music producing quickly turned into us playing a few chords, and one thing led to the next and I created a beat then Neuromar was playing the guitar and coming up with riffs.

Then in the middle of coming up with a synth sound, I turn around and Neuromar was busy writing lyrics, about 5 minutes later the lyrics were recorded and the song had taken shape.

The seamless transition from discussing to producing in a brief period was very inspiring, and the efficiency with which these lyrics were then recorded was on another level.

The whole production process was so intense and fun at the same time, and now it’s very satisfying to listen to it and remember how unique and collaborative the process was”.

The rapid progression from concept to production of "Cara de Haragán”, exemplifies the unpredictable journey of music producing and artistry in both music producers, and stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the spontaneous spirit of music making.

Official video for “Cara de Haragán”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY1TGeBI8RY

Listen on Spotify & Apple Music

