Powering The Future: Electric Vehicle Market Set For Rapid Growth At a CAGR of 18.2% by 2030

The global EV market is experiencing huge growth because of several factors, inclusive of an increase in cost of the fuel, a surge in demand for more fuel-saving vehicles, low-emission.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Vehicle Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Top Speed and Vehicle Drive Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟔𝟑.𝟎𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖𝟐𝟑.𝟕𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

The electric vehicle industry holds a great potential in the near future to change the global vehicular emissions scenario. Electric vehicles are witnessing wide adoption globally due to stringent vehicular emission norms to reduce carbon footprint and the changing vehicle architectures. The U.S. and European Union have issued standards, such as CAFÉ standards, for automobile manufacturers to be mandatorily incorporated in their vehicles. Numerous commercial and government fleet managers rely on electric vehicles to secure their budgets from unfavorable fluctuations in the fuel costs and reduce emissions of their fleets.

This report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the industry's leading players in the global electric vehicle market. They have implemented key business initiatives consisting of strategic growth, new product launches, alliances, and collaborations to enlarge their geographical areas and enhance their position in the market. The report assists the stakeholders in understanding the market dynamics, segment performance, product portfolio growth in the market, and the contribution made by leading market players to market growth.

By type, the market is categorized into battery electric vehicle, plugin-hybrid electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle. The battery electric vehicle holds majority of market share in 2020 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period due to higher growth rate. By vehicle type, the electric vehicle market is categorized into two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment accounted for majority of market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness a double digit growth owing to the increase in sales of electric passenger cars globally and supportive government initiatives upon purchase of electric vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to lead the market due to higher growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the predominant market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is and is predicted to maintain its dominance at throughout the projection period. This is because of the evolution of vehicle production that has been inspired with the aid of various manufacturers. On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increasing need for zero-carbon vehicles.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players analyzed in this EV market report are 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐀𝐆, 𝐁𝐘𝐃 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐊𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐍𝐈𝐎, 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐎𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐰𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐖𝐌 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the predominant share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031. Due to the growth in the range of vehicles at the roads, there is a continuous increase in demand for vehicles. However, the Europe region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2030.Due to the increasing concern about the environment and stringent emission standards established by European governments and environment agencies.

Factors such as increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission vehicles, stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission along with reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries and increasing fuel costs supplement the growth of the electric vehicle market. Moreover, factors such as lack of charging infrastructure, high manufacturing cost, and range anxiety and serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the EV market. Furthermore, factors such as technological advancements, proactive government initiatives and development of self-driving electric vehicle technology are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the electric vehicle market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By vehicle class, the mid-priced electric vehicles segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By top speed, the 100 to 125 MPH is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

By vehicle drive type, all wheel drive leads the market during the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

