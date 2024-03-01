Việt Nam businesses have chances to join global agricultural supply chains at ASCA 2024

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has identified the Agricultural Supply Chain Asia conference (ASCA), scheduled for March 18-23 in Bangkok, as a significant event for Vietnamese enterprises to foster connections and stimulate trade discussions and business opportunities for agricultural products from the US and many other nations.

Co-hosted by the US Grains Council, the US Wheat Associates, and the US Soybean Export Council, ASCA has served as an important business-to-business platform and a prominent highlight in the Crop Calendars for Southeast Asia.

According to VCCI, Vietnamese businesses participating in this event will gain insights into potential partnerships and business prospects. Enterprises involving in agriculture, import-export, transportation and logistics, grain trading, food and feed production, as well as government and private entities specialising in purchasing, quality control, transportation analysis, and agribusiness consulting are encouraged to participate in this event.

The conference will be held both in-person and online, attracting a diverse audience of agricultural representatives from around the world.

Delegates will engage in discussions focused on integrating sustainability and innovation in agriculture for future development. They will share market updates and insights, analyse current challenges, and collectively envision the future direction of agriculture and food sectors in Southeast Asia. — VNS