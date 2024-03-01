Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,852 in the last 365 days.

US extends investigations into wooden cabinets from Vietnam

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the extension of the deadline to issue the final conclusion on the investigation of the product scope of wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

The final conclusion is expected to be issued on April 5, it said.

The DOC also decided to extend the deadline to issue the preliminary and final conclusions of its investigation into the alleged circumvention of trade defence tax evasion of Vietnamese wooden cabinets. It plans to issue the preliminary and final conclusions of the case by April 19 and July 18, 2024.

The DOC’s investigations of the product scope for wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam and trade defence tax evasion were launched in May and June 2022, respectively.

In September 2023, the DOC issued an investigation notice to adjust the preliminary conclusion that it issued in March 2023, which listed three cases of wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam, which have suspected components made in China.

According to TRAV, since April 2020, the US has imposed anti-dumping and subsidy duties on wooden cabinets originating from China, with anti-dumping duties ranging from 4.37% to 262.18% and anti-subsidy duties ranging from 13.33% to 293.45%. — VNA/VNS

You just read:

US extends investigations into wooden cabinets from Vietnam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more