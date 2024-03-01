US extends investigations into wooden cabinets from Vietnam

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the extension of the deadline to issue the final conclusion on the investigation of the product scope of wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

The final conclusion is expected to be issued on April 5, it said.

The DOC also decided to extend the deadline to issue the preliminary and final conclusions of its investigation into the alleged circumvention of trade defence tax evasion of Vietnamese wooden cabinets. It plans to issue the preliminary and final conclusions of the case by April 19 and July 18, 2024.

The DOC’s investigations of the product scope for wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam and trade defence tax evasion were launched in May and June 2022, respectively.

In September 2023, the DOC issued an investigation notice to adjust the preliminary conclusion that it issued in March 2023, which listed three cases of wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam, which have suspected components made in China.

According to TRAV, since April 2020, the US has imposed anti-dumping and subsidy duties on wooden cabinets originating from China, with anti-dumping duties ranging from 4.37% to 262.18% and anti-subsidy duties ranging from 13.33% to 293.45%. — VNA/VNS