PM sets deadline for completion of Long Thành airport in first half of 2026

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính has urged the acceleration of construction of T3 passenger terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport and Long Thanh airport so that the projects can be put into operation before April 30, 2025 and in the first half of 2026, respectively.

In a document issued recently by the Government Office on the PM's instructions after his inspection over key transport projects from February 12-13, the PM directed the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to speed up and make breakthroughs in the construction of the Long Thành airport in 2024 and 2025, in order to complete the project and put the airport into operation in the first half of 2026.

He also required relevant ministries and sectors to accelerate work on related projects to ensure they are in sync with the progress of the airport's construction.

The PM underlined the urgent need to put the T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat into operation to reduce the overloading of the T1 terminal and requested that the ACV to strive to complete the project ahead of schedule towards the deadline of April 30, 2025.

The ACV should also promptly study options for connection of the three terminals of the airport, ensuring smooth movements of passengers.

The PM asked the Ministry of National Defence to consider a plan for the relocation of the command centre of the Air Force Division 370 to transfer ground to the ACV for the exploitation of the T3 project, as well as measures to ensure security and defence in the area, and report the plans to the PM within April.

The People’s Committee of HCM City was ordered to direct relevant agencies to promptly complete roads around T3 terminal in 2024.

For the Belt Road No.3 of HCM City, the PM assigned the city People’s Committee to early finalise a plan to supply construction sand for the project. The PM tasked Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha to chair meetings of relevant agencies and localities to seek solutions to ensure construction materials for the project and complete the work within March.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai province was urged to complete ground clearance activities to hand over the ground for the project by June 30, 2024. — VNA/VNS

The Ministry of Transport was requested to direct the My Thuan management board to speed up the construction of Nhon Trach bridge so as to complete the bridge by April 30, 2025. - VNA/VNS