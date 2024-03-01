India initiates anti-dumping investigation of textured tempered glass from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been informed that the Indian Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on textured tempered coated and uncoated glass products originated or imported from Việt Nam.

The initiation announcement date was made on February 13 this year.

The goods under investigation include textured tempered coated and uncoated glass classified according to HS codes 7003.1990, 7005.1010, 7005.1090, 7005.2190, 7005.2990, 7005.3090, 7007.1900, 7007.2190, 7007 .2900, 7016.9000, 7020.0090 and 8541.4011.

This product is used as a component of solar panels and in solar thermal applications.

The request was filed by Borosil Renewable Limited. The subsidy investigation will cover the period from April 2020 to March 2023 while the loss investigation period will span from June 2022 to June 2023.

In the initiation notice, the DGTR requested relevant parties to provide information, documents and instructions on providing information, time limit for providing information as well as the other related contents.

To promptly respond to the case, the TRAV recommends that relevant parties carefully study the initiation notice, prepare information and documents as required, co-operate fully and comprehensively with the DGTR throughout the entire case process, proactively contact and co-ordinate with the TRAV to receive timely support. — VNS