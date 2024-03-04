Advancial Donates $24,701 to Children’s HealthSM
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancial Federal Credit Union presented Children’s Health℠ with a check totaling $24,701.82 at Children’s Health in Plano in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 20. After presenting the donation, representatives from Advancial received a tour of the expansive – and expanding – facility.
“Seeing the Plano campus and the expansion they’re undertaking really puts our support into perspective,” said Brent Sheffield, President and CEO of Advancial. “Like so many communities across the country, Children’s Miracle Network hospitals like Children’s Health are crucial for local families,” he said. “We’re proud to have come alongside Children’s Health over the years and look forward to supporting their life-saving work for years to come.”
“The health care needs of North Texas are growing in proportion to a booming population and Children’s Health is committed to meeting these needs for our pediatric population,” said Paulette Mulry, vice president of development at Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “We are very grateful for Advancial Federal Credit Union’s continued support and want to thank each of their employees and members that have donated to help us deliver outstanding pediatric care in North Texas.”
Over the past several years, Advancial has donated over $79,000 to support Children’s Health. This year, two separate efforts contributed to Advancial’s sizable contribution. The first is an annual pledge drive where Advancial’s employees can provide a one-time donation, or have a donation amount deducted from their paycheck throughout the year to support Children’s Health.
“Each year, our employees really go above and beyond in giving to support Children’s Health,” said Hannah Paxton, Advancial’s Employee Development Manager. In addition to donations, Advancial’s employees often volunteer at Children’s Health throughout the year using paid volunteer hours. “Advancial has cultivated a richly philanthropic culture where employees are excited to give and to volunteer in their local communities everywhere we do business. It’s become an integral part of who we are as a company.”
Additionally, Advancial launched a new charitable giving program in 2023 called Save Up for Good. A complement to their existing Save UpSM savings program that automatically rounds up transactions and deposits the difference into a savings account, Save Up for Good rounds up transactions and deposits the difference into an organization-wide donation account. At the end of the year, all of the donations from members who opted in to Save Up for Good are combined and given to the nonprofit, which is currently Children’s Health. On top of member donations, Advancial as a company provides a seed donation and matches every $1,000 members donate through Save Up for Good.
“Our members have always been generous, so we created Save Up for Good to make giving even easier,” said Deborah Griesbach, Advancial’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Children’s Health has changed the lives of families both in Texas and around the world, paving the way for the future of research and treatment. We’re excited to see member donations grow more and more each year!”
With a history dating back to 1937, Advancial provides a diversified line of advanced financial solutions to its members. Today, Advancial is a full-service financial institution that serves more than 125,000 members worldwide and has assets of over $2.4 billion. For more information, please visit the Advancial website at www.advancial.org.
Conor McCarthy
Advancial
+1 972-201-1760
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook