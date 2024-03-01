Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,854 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on County Route 58 (Bear Ridge Road), Glen Easton, to Begin Monday, March 4, 2024

Page Content


MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 58 (Bear Ridge Road) will be restricted to one lane, from 24 Indian Trail Lane, to 787 Buffalo Trail Lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday, March 4, 2024, through Monday, March 25, 2024, for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.

 ​

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​​

You just read:

Lane Closure on County Route 58 (Bear Ridge Road), Glen Easton, to Begin Monday, March 4, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more