Lane Closure on County Route 58 (Bear Ridge Road), Glen Easton, to Begin Monday, March 4, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 58 (Bear Ridge Road) will be restricted to one lane, from 24 Indian Trail Lane, to 787 Buffalo Trail Lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday, March 4, 2024, through Monday, March 25, 2024, for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



