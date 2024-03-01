Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: Rain puts temporary damper on patching operations

​​​



​CHARLESTON, WV – Heavy rains on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, put a temporary damper on West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) pothole patching operations, with only a few roads patched. But crews were back at it on Thursday, February 29.

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 25,144 potholes along 3,883 miles of road.

As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Friday, March 1, 2024, include:

WV 3, Hill Valley Drive, and Little Horse Creek Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, US 60, Rutledge Road, Thorofare Road, Tate Hollow Road, Belle Drive, Lamont Drive, Harper Drive, and Victoria Road, Kanawha County.

Mount Union Road and Fraziers Bottom Road, Mason County.

WV 869, WV 62, and Clendenin Creek Road, Putnam County.

US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.

Patrick Creek Road, Wayne County.

Arnolds Creek Road, Doddridge County.

WV 20 and Rock Camp Road, Harrison County.

US 250, Catawba Road, and Meadowdale Road, Marion County.

Burroughs Street and Miracle Run Road, Monongalia County.

WV 7 and Brandonville Pike, Preston County.

US 119, Taylor County.

US 60 and WV 41, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 12 and Hillsdale Road, Monroe County.

WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 83, McDowell County.

Hackett Ridge Road, Mercer County.

US 19, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.





