WV 2 closed in Sistersville for water main break

Northbound and southbound WV 2 is closed in Sistersville following a water line break that damaged the pavement.



West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews in Tyler County were informed of a large water main break at the intersection of WV 2 and Oil Ridge Road about 10:15 a.m. Rushing water buckled pavement and was causing the road surface to give way.



WVDOH closed WV 2 in both directions and placed signs on WV 2 and Oil Ridge Road notifying drivers of the closure.



The city of Sistersville will dig up the roadway to determine the source of the leak and make repairs. The WVDOH will then determine the best method to repair the road.



Detour routes are WV 18 south to WV 180 north to New Martinsville, or WV 180 south to WV 18 north to Sistersville.



The WVDOH will issue further press releases to inform the public of the status of repairs.​​