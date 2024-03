Explosive Growth Predicted: Telepsychiatry Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 41.8 billion by 2031

Telepsychiatry Market Growth 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Telepsychiatry Market was estimated at $6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $41.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Telemedicine represents a contemporary healthcare system enabling healthcare professionals to remotely assess, diagnose, and treat patients byโ€ฏutilizing telecommunication technologies. Over the past decade, this approach has undergone remarkable advancements and has grown into an increasingly integral component of the healthcare framework. In its early stages, telemedicine primarily served to connect physicians working with patients in one location to specialists situated in another. Telemedicine capitalizes on a variety of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools to deliver healthcare services from one location to another.โ€ฏ

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10313

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Increase in the acceptance of telemedicine by the healthcare consumers, surge in remote patient monitoring services, and advancement in telemedicine technology, drive the growth of the global telemedicine market. However, poor infrastructure and connectivity limitations and data breach incidences are hampering the telemedicine market growth. On the contrary, an increase in government initiatives and policies to adopt telemedicine is expected to offer remunerative opportunity for expansion of the telemedicine market during the forecast period.โ€ฏ

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐œ๐ก๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข AMC Healthโ€ฏ

โ€ข American Well Corporationโ€ฏ

โ€ข Cerner Corporationโ€ฏ

โ€ข Cisco Systems, Inc.โ€ฏ

โ€ข General Electric Companyโ€ฏ

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.โ€ฏ

โ€ข Cigna Corporationโ€ฏ

โ€ข Siemens AGโ€ฏ

โ€ข Teladoc Health, Inc.โ€ฏ

โ€ข Medtronic Plc. โ€ฏ

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐œ๐ก๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:-

Based on component form, the service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global telemedicine market revenue and is estimated to retain its dominant status throughout the forecast timeframe. This is dueโ€ฏto an increase in telemedicine services post COVID-19 pandemic. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to, development of new software for effective telemedicine outcomes. โ€ฏ

Based on application, the telecardiology segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global telemedicine market revenue and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. This is dueโ€ฏto an increase in prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases and development of telecardiology solutions. However, the telepsychiatry segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in number of people using telemedicine for the consultation of mental health issues.โ€ฏ

Based on end user, the healthcare provider segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global telemedicine market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.โ€ฏThe growth is attributed to a surge in adoption of telemedicine in hospital settings and by physicians. However, the healthcare consumer segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to, increase in number of people using telemedicine as it saves time and is cost-effective.โ€ฏ

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global telemedicine market revenue and is expected to retain its dominant status throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to developed healthcare infrastructure and availability advanced telemedicine technology, and strong presence of market key players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to adoption of telemedicine services, high disease burden, and increase in healthcare expenditure.โ€ฏ

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10313

๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž:

โ€ข Enhance your strategic decision making

โ€ข Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

โ€ข Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

โ€ข Increase your industry knowledge

โ€ข Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

โ€ข Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

โ€ข Build your technical insight

โ€ข Illustrate trends to exploit

โ€ข Strengthen your analysis of competitors

โ€ข Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

โ€ข Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:-

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.