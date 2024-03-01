In-memory Database Market is booming worldwide with CAGR of 19.3% by 2031 | Redis, Raima, Inc., SingleStore, Inc.

In-memory Database Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-memory database industry size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The online transaction processing segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to emphasizes of fast and effective transaction ensuring the integrity of data in the multiple-access ecosystem.

In-memory databases (IMDBs) represent a paradigm shift in data storage and management, offering faster response times and real-time data processing capabilities. By storing data in a computer's main memory instead of disk drives, IMDBs significantly reduce data access times, leading to quicker response times for applications. This is particularly beneficial for industries such as telecommunications, banking, travel, and gaming, where rapid response and real-time data management are critical.

Industry Applications: IMDBs find widespread applications across various sectors, including telecommunications, banking, travel, and gaming. These industries leverage IMDBs to support mission-critical applications that require rapid data processing and real-time analytics capabilities. Expansion of Machine Learning and IoT: The proliferation of machine learning technologies and the adoption of IoT devices are generating vast amounts of data, driving the demand for in-memory databases to efficiently manage and process this data in real time.

Self-Service BI Tools: The increasing adoption of self-service business intelligence (BI) tools necessitates robust data management solutions, making IMDBs a critical component of modern analytics infrastructure.

The transition to in-memory databases raises concerns about data security and privacy, as sensitive information is stored in volatile memory. Addressing these concerns is essential for widespread adoption of IMDBs.

Cloud-Based In-Memory Analytics: Cloud-based in-memory analytics solutions offer improved scalability and security, presenting lucrative opportunities for expansion in the in-memory database market. By leveraging cloud infrastructure, organizations can enhance data processing capabilities and streamline operations. The global in-memory database market is poised for significant growth driven by the need for faster data processing, real-time analytics, and scalability. While challenges such as data security concerns persist, the emergence of cloud-based solutions and advancements in machine learning present promising opportunities for expansion in the IMDB market.

North America dominated the In-memory database market share in 2021. In North America region, businesses are investing in their emerging technologies in order to improve their work efficiency. The rapidly evolving digital world requires efforts and advancements to keep up with subsequent increases in fraud and privacy concerns. A different simplified approach is needed, which understands the security model in order to keep data safe. Increasing identity thefts in government and public sectors may boost the adoption of protection services. Because of these factors the countries such as the United States, Canada, In-memory database have seen widespread acceptance in the North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud native countries like Japan.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the in-memory database market analysis include Altibase Corporation, Couchbase, Inc., DataStax, Inc., GridGain Systems, Inc., International Business Machine (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, McObject LLC., Oracle Corporation, Redis, Raima, Inc., SingleStore, Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Vmware, Inc., and Volt Active Data.

