multiplAI appoints Holger Mai as CEO to drive Data & AI Consulting services across Europe
It’s time for Data & AI to multiply business impact.
FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- multiplAI is pleased to announce the appointment of Holger Mai as CEO, reinforcing a commitment to excellence in Data & AI consulting services.
With a distinguished career spanning multiple international firms, including Accenture, Nokia, Siemens, Nortel, and HP, Holger brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team. His extensive track record of success in leading transformative projects for global clients, particularly in European Data and AI for capital markets, positions him as an invaluable asset to multiplAI.
The focus at multiplAI is on challenging the status quo. The goal is straightforward: to deliver top-tier Data & AI services of uncompromised quality with a team of seasoned professionals.
As CEO, Holger will play a pivotal role in guiding multiplAI towards continued growth and success in the European market. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will enable multiplAI to be positioned as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage Data & AI for strategic advantage.
His appointment underscores dedication to delivering high-quality solutions that drive real business impact. multiplAI looks forward to leveraging Holger's expertise to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data assets and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of Data & AI.
