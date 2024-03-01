XOOX Launches 'Abandoned Dog Adoption Campaign' at Times Square on March 1st Liberation Day
Renowned Korean TV personality Jun Hyun-moo appears on Times Square billboard for March 1st, promoting global independence spirit and abandoned dog adoptionSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Korean TV personality Jun Hyun-moo has sparked excitement by appearing on the Times Square billboard in New York, USA. Particularly significant as it coincides with the 105th anniversary of the March 1st Korean Independence Movement, this broadcast on one of the world's most visited landmarks, attracting over 39 million visitors annually, signifies Korea's Declaration of Independence. The video was produced through the world's first social networking service application exclusively for pets, XOOX Pet.
Starting with the national anthem, the video highlights the significance of March 1st alongside the explanation of the Korean independence movement's meaning, followed by a promotion advocating for the adoption of abandoned dogs. The promotional video was displayed on the I Love NY billboard, known for its global support for BTS V, located at Times Square, the heart of the main street, capturing the attention of passersby.
DogUS Planet CEO Kim Hyo-Jin expressed, "Jun Hyun-moo's active participation in this promotion, who has always shown special affection for abandoned animals through campaigns such as 'Rehome' meaning 'back home,' where rescued and abandoned dogs can return to their families, was enthusiastically proposed." She further explained, "While the campaign for the adoption of abandoned dogs is important, it was initially suggested that if the opportunity arose, it would be great to convey the spirit of Korea's March 1st Movement to not only foreigners but also to Koreans around the world."
Despite his bustling broadcasting career, Jun Hyun-moo has shown interest in the issue of abandoned dogs. He has actively participated in campaigns and volunteer activities, such as the 'Rehome' campaign, which aims to reunite rescued and abandoned dogs with their families. Jun Hyun-moo expressed his desire, stating, "As the Times Square billboard allows people worldwide to witness the promotion for the abandoned dog challenge, I hope to convey a more meaningful message by promoting the national holiday of March 1st and the spirit of the 3.1 Movement." He continued, "I hope this will lead to increased awareness of our country's independence movement and spark interest in abandoned dogs among many people."
The XOOX Pet application, operated as a pet account, was launched on November 11 last year, symbolizing a platform for animals with four legs. Users can freely share content such as photos and videos by creating an account for their pets, receiving significant responses from pet owners worldwide. Recently, challenges with substantial prizes such as 'Hugs & Kisses,' 'Pet Music Composition,' and 'XOOX PR Video Making' have been ongoing.
Membership registration for XOOX is available for free by searching for 'XOOX Pet' in the application search bar to download the app. In addition to the main platform, XOOX also provides pet-specific app services such as XOOX M (pet-exclusive music).
As the world's first pet-exclusive platform, XOOX Lab Inc. plans to continue developing apps for better environments for pets and pet owners, as well as various promotions to raise awareness of abandoned animals.
May the visit to Times Square Plaza serve as a reminder for many foreigners and Koreans worldwide not to forget the significance and commemoration of March 1st Liberation Day.
XOOX Application currently offers services in various languages including English, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, French, and German, and plans to start AI-integrated language support in 130 countries worldwide by March.
