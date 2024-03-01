Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.53% throughout the forecast period
The joint reconstruction devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the joint reconstruction devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2022 and 2029.
Joint replacement is a surgical procedure performed to alleviate arthritis or damage within a joint. During this intervention, damaged joints are removed and replaced with a prosthetic device made from materials like metal, plastic, or ceramic. These prosthetic devices are engineered to mimic the natural movement of a healthy joint. The devices utilized in joint replacement serve diverse functions, including replacing the joint's articulating surface, providing primary fixation, and acting as integral components essential for the joint replacement process. Additionally, ancillary medical devices also fall under this category, encompassing devices that replace specific parts of the joint, such as the hip ball and socket, femur condyles, tibia and/or patella surfaces, or shoulder ball and socket. In March 2023, Stryker launched a unique FDA-approved material option featuring hydrocarbon for shoulder hemiarthroplasty. The first surgery in the United States utilizing the Tornier Pyrocarbon Humeral Head occurred after receiving De Novo clearance, marking a notable achievement. Stryker's De Novo application, approved in late 2022, followed the successful conclusion of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study conducted in partnership with the FDA.
The joint reconstruction devices market offers a variety of techniques to address different needs and conditions. These techniques include joint replacement, osteotomy, arthroscopy, resurfacing, and others. Joint replacement involves surgically removing damaged joints and replacing them with prosthetic devices made of materials like metal, plastic, or ceramic. Osteotomy entails cutting and reshaping bones to correct alignment and relieve pressure on damaged joints. Arthroscopy involves using a small camera and instruments inserted through small incisions to diagnose and treat joint problems. Resurfacing involves replacing only the damaged surface of a joint with metal or plastic components. Other techniques may include joint fusion or cartilage transplantation, each serving specific purposes in joint reconstruction procedures. As advancements in technology and surgical techniques continue to evolve, the range of techniques available for joint reconstruction devices expands, providing more options for patients and surgeons alike.
The market for joint reconstruction devices encompasses various joint types, each requiring specific devices and procedures. These include knee, hip, shoulder, ankle, and other joints. Knee joint reconstruction involves procedures such as knee replacement or knee arthroscopy to address conditions like arthritis or injury. Similarly, hip joint reconstruction may involve hip replacement surgery to alleviate pain and restore function. Shoulder joint reconstruction procedures may include shoulder replacement or rotator cuff repair to treat conditions such as osteoarthritis or tendon tears. Ankle joint reconstruction aims to address issues like ankle arthritis or instability through procedures like ankle fusion or ankle replacement. Other joints may include those in the wrist, elbow, or fingers, each requiring specialized devices and techniques tailored to the specific joint anatomy and condition. As the aging population grows and technological advancements continue, the demand for joint reconstruction devices across various joint types is expected to rise, driving further innovation in the field.
The market for joint reconstruction devices caters to different end-users, including hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals, as primary providers of surgical procedures and medical care, constitute a significant portion of the end-user segment for joint reconstruction devices. They utilize these devices in various orthopedic surgeries, including joint replacements and reconstructions. Clinics, including orthopedic clinics and specialized surgical centers, also play a vital role in the utilization of joint reconstruction devices, offering outpatient services and surgical interventions for joint-related conditions. Other healthcare facilities, such as ambulatory surgery centers and rehabilitation centers, may also utilize joint reconstruction devices as part of their comprehensive treatment protocols for patients with joint issues. As the demand for joint reconstruction procedures continues to grow due to factors like aging populations and the increasing prevalence of joint-related conditions, the adoption of these devices across different end-users is expected to rise, driving market expansion and innovation.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised to exert a substantial influence on the joint reconstruction devices market, propelled by factors such as economic growth and heightened healthcare spending. As economies in the APAC region continue to develop rapidly, there is a corresponding increase in disposable income levels and living standards, leading to a greater focus on healthcare and wellness. Consequently, healthcare expenditure in the APAC region is on the rise, with governments and private sectors investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure and services. This surge in healthcare spending is anticipated to fuel the demand for joint reconstruction devices, as the region grapples with a growing burden of musculoskeletal conditions and an aging population. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and increasing accessibility to healthcare services are further driving the adoption of joint reconstruction procedures in the APAC region. Overall, the APAC region is emerging as a key market player in the global joint reconstruction devices market, presenting lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders alike.
Drager, Just Medical Devices (Tianjin) Co. Ltd., DSM Biomedical, Zimmer Biomet, Meril Life, Stryker, TTK Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, and JRI Orthopaedics are notable companies in the medical device industry. Each company brings unique expertise and innovations to the market, offering a diverse range of products and services. From orthopedic implants and surgical instruments to medical equipment and healthcare solutions, these companies play a crucial role in advancing medical technology and improving patient care worldwide. With their combined efforts, they contribute to the advancement of healthcare and medical science, shaping the future of the industry.
The market analytics report segments the joint reconstruction devices market on the following basis:
• By Technique
o Joint Replacement
o Osteotomy
o Arthroscopy
o Resurfacing
o Others
• By Joint Type
o Knee
o Hip
o Shoulder
o Ankle
o Others
• By End-user
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Stryker
• Drager
• Exactech
• Just Medical Devices (Tianjin) Co. Ltd.
• Smith & Nephew
• TTK Healthcare
• JRI Orthopaedics
• Zimmer Biomet
• Meril Life
• DSM Biomedical
