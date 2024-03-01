Ortho-Xylene Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.79% to reach US$6.848 billion by 2029
The ortho-xylene market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% from US$5.278 billion in 2022 to US$6.848 billion by 2029.
The ortho-xylene market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% from US$5.278 billion in 2022 to US$6.848 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ortho-xylene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.848 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the ortho-xylene market during the forecasted period is the increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing. The increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing by several companies includes increased operational efficiency by reducing costs and waste, expanded reach and increased competitive advantage, strengthened brand and reputation with the public, long-term viability and success, and responding to regulatory constraints and opportunities. Owing to the wide range of benefits, it is expected that the producers of ortho-xylene to rethink their operations to meet better sustainability standards, further improving the growth of the ortho-xylene market during the forecasted period and resulting in the creation of more environmentally friendly manufacturing methods and goods.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the ortho-xylene market during the forecasted period. For instance, in November 2021, IG Petrochemicals Limited announced the expansion of a major downstream product that was made from Otho-xylene, known as phthalic anhydride. This expansion was valued at Rs. 345 crores and was planned to expand their phthalic anhydride production capacity to 53,000 MTPA. The expansion was announced to meet the growing demand for phthalic anhydride in India due to the increasing focus on infrastructure spending by the government and demand growth of downstream products like plasticizers, paints, and many others.
The ortho-xylene market, based on application, is categorized into five types- lube oil additives, phthalic anhydride, soybean herbicides, bactericides, and others. Phthalic Anhydride is commonly used for manufacturing various end-products, which include paints, polyvinyl chloride, and unsaturated polyester resins.
The ortho-xylene market, based on end-user industry, is categorized into eight types- automotive, paints and coatings, building and construction, marine, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, agriculture, and others. The automobile industry is expected to drive the growth of the market due to the increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins, which are extensively used in manufacturing various automobile components, including engine covers, bumpers, and instrument panels.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the ortho-xylene market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the wide range of applications of ortho-xylene in various industries such as automotive, construction, paints and coatings, electronics and electricals, and many others. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to have a high urbanization rate, which further boosts the industrialization of the region. Countries like China and India account for the highest growth in the ortho-xylene market, due to their rapid industrialization and urbanization factors. Furthermore, the availability of cheap labor and government policies attract several companies to set up regional manufacturing facilities, further assisting in the growth of the ortho-xylene market during the forecasted period.
The research includes several key players from the ortho-xylene market, such as Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Limited, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Co., Ltd, Honeywell Specialty Chemicals Seelze GmbH, Hridaan Pharma Chem, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the ortho-xylene market using the following criteria:
• By Application:
o Lube Oil Additives
o Phthalic Anhydride
o Soybean Herbicides
o Bactericides
o Others
• By End-User Industry:
o Automotive
o Paints and Coatings
o Building and Construction
o Marine
o Electrical & Electronics
o Aerospace & Defence
o Agriculture
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
• Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Limited
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
• FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Co., Ltd
• Arihant Solvents and Chemicals
• Hridaan Pharma Chem
• Honeywell Specialty Chemicals Seelze GmbH
• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
