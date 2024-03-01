Stick Packaging Market was valued at US$384.521 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78%
One of the key growth drivers to propel the stick packaging market during the forecasted period is the growth of e-commerce worldwide. Packaging styles have significantly changed the global e-commerce platform and have influenced the significant increase in the growth of e-commerce sales. Good packaging material and attractive packaging styles attract more customers in the market, further increasing the growth of the e-commerce and packaging industries. As per the International Trade Administration, the global B2C e-commerce revenue is expected to have a substantial increase to reach US$5.5 trillion by 2027, which is at a projected CAGR of 14.4%. it has also been stated that almost 90% of the B2B companies have shifted towards the virtual mode of sales in 2020, significantly improving process efficiencies and managing software. Therefore, the increasing growth of the e-commerce sector gives rise to the demand for sustainable and effective packaging, which includes stick packaging, further driving the growth of the stick packaging market during the forecasted period.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the stick packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, Amcor announced the launch of sustainable packaging for the pharmaceutical sector. This addition to their portfolio consists of more sustainable High Shield laminates that will apply to the pharma packaging sector. The product consists of low-carbon, recycle-ready packaging options that deliver on two fronts, which include providing high barrier and performance requirements needed for the industry while supporting pharmaceutical companies with recyclability agendas.
The stick packaging market, based on capacity, is categorized into four types- up to 5 ml, 6 ml to 10 ml, 11 ml to 15 ml, and above 15 ml. Based on the type of product that is required to be packaged, different stick package sizes will be needed, which range from 5ml to above 15ml.
The stick packaging market, based on material, is categorized into four types- plastic, paper, aluminium, and others. Different products require different materials for packaging, allowing for safe and durable protection for the product.
The stick packaging market, based on application, is categorized into three types- solid, powder, and liquid. The product applications include solid, liquid and powder, which is dependent on the type of packaging needed to be used for the transportation of the materials.
The stick packaging market, based on end use, is categorized into four types- food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and other industries.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the stick packaging market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the relevance of the growing packaging industry in the region and the increasing growth of e-commerce sales. The region is also known to have one of the largest food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide, further increasing the demand for improved and efficient packaging in the market. As per flexpack.org, the US packaging industry accounts for an estimated US$177 billion. Coupled with the relevance of the packaging industry, the International Trade Administration states that B2C e-commerce in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2023-2027. This increase in the ecommerce sector coupled with the relevance of the packaging industry in the region drives the growth of the regional stick packaging market during the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the stick packaging market, such as Amcor Plc, Sonoco Product Company, Catalent Inc., Proampac LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constatntia Flexible Group, Unirther Pharmaceuticals SAS, Glenroy, Inc., GFR Pharma Ltd, and HWR Packaging LLC.
The market analytics report segments the stick packaging market using the following criteria:
• By Capacity:
o Up to 5 ml
o 6 ml to 10 ml
o 11 ml to 15 ml
o Above 15 ml
• By Material:
o Plastic
o Paper
o Aluminum
o Others
• By Application:
o Solid
o Powder
o Liquid
• By End Use:
o Food and Beverage
o Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals
o Personal Care and Cosmetics
o Other Industrial
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Amcor Plc
• Catalent Inc.
• Sonoco Product Company
• Huhtamaki Oyj
• Proampac LLC
• Constatntia Flexible Group
• Glenroy, Inc.
• GFR Pharma Ltd
• Unirther Pharmaceuticals SAS
• HWR Packaging LLC.
