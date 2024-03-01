Aseptic Packaging Market is anticipated to surpass US$118.357 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.94%
The aseptic packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% from US$64.991 billion in 2022 to US$118.357 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the aseptic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$118.357 billion by 2029.
The aseptic packaging market is being influenced by changing consumer preferences towards preservative-free food and beverages, as well as strict regulations governing food safety.
Aseptic packaging involves filling sterile products into sterile containers within a sterile environment or chambers. The benefits provided by this packaging method have resulted in a rise in the adoption of aseptic packaging solutions across the food, beverage, and healthcare sectors. The expanding food and beverage industry, along with a growing preference for preservative-free food and beverages, is anticipated to be the main factor propelling market growth in the foreseeable future. In November 2023, Tetra Pak and Lactogen launched an aseptic beverage carton featuring a paper-based barrier, following successful consumer testing conducted in 2022. This initiative is part of a broader technology validation project currently underway in Portugal, encompassing more than 25 million cartons. With approximately 80% of its composition made of paperboard, the carton increases its renewable content to 90%, reduces its carbon footprint by 33%, and has obtained Carbon Trust's Carbon Neutral certification.
The aseptic packaging market can be classified based on the materials used for packaging, which include paper, plastic, glass, and metal. Paper-based packaging materials are commonly used in aseptic packaging due to their sustainability, recyclability, and ability to provide adequate protection to the products. Plastic packaging materials offer versatility and are often used in aseptic packaging for their lightweight properties and ability to form various shapes and sizes. Glass packaging, although less commonly used in aseptic packaging due to its fragility, is favored for its transparency, inertness, and ability to preserve product quality without affecting taste or odor. Metal packaging materials, such as aluminum and steel, are widely utilized in aseptic packaging for their durability, barrier properties, and suitability for high-speed filling processes. Each packaging material offers unique advantages and is chosen based on factors such as product requirements, sustainability goals, and consumer preferences, contributing to the diverse landscape of aseptic packaging solutions available in the market.
The aseptic packaging market is segmented based on the types of products available, which encompass bottles, cartons, boxes, bags, pouches, syringes, vials, ampoules, and cans. Bottles are commonly used for packaging beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products due to their versatility and ease of use. Cartons and boxes offer a convenient packaging solution for liquid and dry products, with cartons being particularly popular for beverages like milk and juice. Bags and pouches are flexible packaging options suitable for a wide range of products, offering lightweight and space-saving benefits. Syringes are utilized for packaging liquid medications and vaccines, ensuring precise dosage delivery. Vials and ampoules are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry for storing and dispensing liquid medications and vaccines in sterile conditions. Cans provide a durable and tamper-evident packaging solution for beverages, soups, and other food products. Each product type caters to specific packaging requirements and preferences across various industries, contributing to the diverse range of aseptic packaging options available in the market.
The aseptic packaging market is categorized based on its applications, which include food, beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and other sectors. In the food industry, aseptic packaging is widely used for preserving and extending the shelf life of various perishable products such as dairy, fruits, and soups, while maintaining their nutritional value and taste. Beverages, including juices, dairy alternatives, and alcoholic beverages, utilize aseptic packaging to ensure product freshness and quality without the need for preservatives. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, aseptic packaging plays a critical role in maintaining the sterility and efficacy of medications, vaccines, and medical devices, safeguarding patient safety. Additionally, aseptic packaging finds applications in other industries such as cosmetics, personal care, and industrial products, where maintaining product integrity and sterility are essential. The versatility and effectiveness of aseptic packaging across various applications contribute to its widespread adoption and continuous growth in the market.
China stands out as one of the leading consumers of aseptic packaging in the Asia-Pacific region, with the market poised for growth in the foreseeable future, driven by the escalating consumption of food and beverages. Several factors contribute to China's market momentum, including the surging popularity of ready-to-eat meals, the proliferation of dining establishments and retail outlets, and the uptick in demand for bottled water and assorted beverages. Similarly, India's aseptic packaging market is expected to flourish, buoyed by factors such as population expansion, increasing disposable incomes, and evolving consumer lifestyles. Additionally, the rigid plastic packaging sector is projected to witness heightened demand, fueled by the growth potential across various end-user industries, thereby bolstering the aseptic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period.
Among the key players in the industry are Tetra Laval, Amcor, Ecolean AB, Sealed Air Corporation, Jet Technologies, SIG, DS Smith, SCHOTT (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung), and Elopak (Ferd). These companies are significant contributors to the market, offering a diverse range of aseptic packaging solutions tailored to various industries and applications.
The market analytics report segments the aseptic packaging market on the following basis:
• By Packaging Material
o Paper
o Plastic
o Glass
o Metal
• By Product
o Bottles
o Cartons and Boxes
o Bags
o Pouches
o Syringes
o Vials & Ampoules
o Cans
o Others
• By Application
o Food
o Beverage
o Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Tetra Laval
• Amcor
• Ecolean AB
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Jet Technologies
• SIG
• DS Smith
• Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung (SCHOTT)
• Ferd (Elopak)
