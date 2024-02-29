MPD Releases Video of Murder Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have released video of the suspect involved in a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, D.C.

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, for the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IxJEbS_DUY

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24022036