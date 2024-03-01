MPD Investigating D.C. Housing Authority Officer-Involved Shooting

Agents from the Force Investigations Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a D.C. Housing Authority Police officer-involved shooting that occurred in Navy Yard this morning.

At approximately 5:41 a.m., DC Housing Authority Police responded to a DC Housing Authority property in the 400 block of M Street, Southeast, for an unlawful entry. Officers located two suspects inside the property. As the officers attempted to stop one of the suspects, a struggle ensued which eventually led to an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the suspect. As a result, one of the D.C. Housing Authority Police Officers was struck.

The suspect then fled into a neighboring building. A barricade was declared and members of MPD’s Emergency Response Team were called to the scene to assist.

Members of the Emergency Response Team located the suspect on the roof of that building a short time later and placed him under arrest. The suspect’s gun was recovered from a trash can inside of the building and can be seen in the photos below.

40-year-old Victor Terrill of Landover, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Assault on a Police Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Entry. 37-year-old Teyona Tolson of Southwest, DC was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry.

The injured D.C. Housing Authority Officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved shooting incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The facts and evidence in the case will be independently reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24031260, 24031182, and 24031229