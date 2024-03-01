Birdfy Live Broadcasting Service: Livestreaming The Natural Beauty of Backyard to A Global Audience

Birdfy Live Birdfy Live Social Media

Birdfy announces the launch of Birdfy Live, a program for Birdfy users to livestream their backyard or birdwatching station to a larger online community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy is excited to announce the launch of Birdfy Live, a program that allows Birdfy users to livestream the activities of birds on their feeders to a larger online community. This innovative broadcasting service transforms how Birdfy users connect with fellow bird enthusiasts globally, offering a live window into the vibrant world of birds.

What is Birdfy Live

While Birdfy Feeder users can already share their device with more than 20 friends, the Birdfy team has consistently received requests to expand broadcasting to a wider audience through websites and YouTube channels. In response to this demand, Birdfy has recently launched a new program called Birdfy Live and is currently recruiting testers for free trials of the service.

Birdfy Live is designed to enable users to livestream bird activities from their feeders to a larger online community without any limitations on the audience amount. This program not only captures every moment but also facilitates connections with fellow bird enthusiasts as users share the livestream of vibrant feathered visitors from their feeders.

- Reach a Wide Audience and Spread the Wonder of their own backyard

With Birdfy's innovative service, users can share the marvels of birdwatching from their backyard or birdwatching stand with a vast audience, transcending the limitations of sharing pre-recorded videos. Users can engage with fellow bird enthusiasts from around the globe, sharing their passion and excitement for live-time birdwatching on their preferred website or YouTube channels.

- Simplify the Process and Amplify the Fun

Birdfy has upgraded the birdwatching experience by moving away from device sharing with a limited number of friends through the app. Users can now easily share access to their own website or their YouTube livestream link with their audience, who can simply click on the link to watch the livestream of what's happening on their birding stand.

Birdfy Live Use Case

Birdfy is actively seeking testers, individuals, or organizations, to participate in the trial of its Birdfy Live Service. A dedicated team will closely work with each user, providing support to ensure a seamless live streaming experience.

- Personal Use:

Birdfy Live presents an exceptional opportunity for personal use, enabling users to showcase the beauty of their gardens to a worldwide audience. Whether the applicant is a passionate birdwatcher or someone who appreciates the tranquility of nature, Birdfy Live helps to connect them with like-minded enthusiasts and explore the captivating world of birdwatching together.

- Social Media Events:

For social media influencers, Birdfy Live turns backyards into engaging live events for online viewers. Stream to audiences of any size on your platform of choice, offering followers an immersive journey into nature's wonders. Share the enchantment of birdwatching with a broad online community and interact with your audience in real time.

- Education and Research:

Birdfy Live enriches educational programs by providing live streams of bird activities to schools and institutions. Installing Birdfy Feeders allows students to observe avian behaviors firsthand, nurturing a deeper respect and knowledge of the natural world. Additionally, Birdfy Live supports research projects by enabling live data collection and analysis, aiding in the study of bird populations and behaviors.

- Bird-related Events:

Birdfy Live can serve as a valuable platform to promote bird-related events to a global audience and enhance online visibility. This opens up opportunities for virtual bird tours and events, allowing audiences who are unable to attend in person to experience the joy and wonder of birdwatching activities. Organizers also have the chance to attract more visitors to their events and engage a wider audience with the beauty of local bird species. This, in turn, can contribute to conservation efforts and foster greater public interest in birdwatching.

Steps to Become The Recruiter

So far, Birdfy has successfully recruited over 10 applicants, including individuals, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), teachers, and wildlife conservators, to participate in the testing process.

Becoming a tester is a simple process. Interested parties need only to sign up on the Birdfy Live page and specify the purpose of their participation, along with necessary information about their intended livestream environment, including photo and video proof to ensure suitability for livestreaming without privacy concerns. Following an internal review, the Birdfy Team will arrange for specialists to provide instructions and individual follow-up tailored to each case, facilitating the livestream setup process. Once everything is settled, testers can embark on their streaming adventure, capturing the beauty of birds in their own backyard or remote rainforests to share with the world.

The launch of Birdfy Live not only underscores Birdfy's commitment to addressing and fulfilling users' needs but also highlights their ambition to engage Birdfy users in expanding the beauty of birdwatching and raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation to a broader global audience. Through Birdfy Live, Birdfy aims to be actively involved in numerous meaningful programs related to bird conservation, contributing significantly to this crucial aspect from it's expertise in technology and product advancement.

For more information on becoming a tester or to sign up, interested parties can contact the Birdfy team at partner@birdfy.com. Join Birdfy in this exciting venture and share your passion for birdwatching with the world!