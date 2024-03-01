Manchin Statement On Biden, Trump Visits To The Southern Border

February 29, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visiting the U.S. Southern Border.

“Today, two U.S. presidents traveled to the Southern Border for political theatre and separately agreed with what everyone outside Washington already knows: the crisis at our border is the greatest threat we face and we have to shut it down. Make no mistake, President Biden bears the blame for letting the situation get out of hand but he finally came to the table and cut a bipartisan deal that has the support of the 18,000 Border Patrol agents who are on the ground fighting like hell every day to secure our country. In comparison, President Trump directed his allies to block one of the strongest border security bills in decades because he was afraid the bill might actually work. Radical partisan politics must not prevent us from doing what is right for our country.

“While I will continue to do everything in my power to advance commonsense border security legislation, Congress seems to be paralyzed by politics these days, so I call on President Biden to take all necessary executive action to shut down the Southern Border. The current situation demands leadership that only the President can provide.”