Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully obtained a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit against Frisco Independent School District (“ISD”). The court instructed Frisco ISD to immediately cease the activities that triggered the state’s lawsuit against the district after public employees were discovered misusing state resources to influence the ongoing primary elections.

On February 28, Attorney General Paxton sued Frisco ISD for repeatedly using official resources to stump for certain policies and political measures. Such actions directly violated the Texas Election Code’s prohibition against the use of “state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.”

Despite being currently prevented from prosecuting criminal violations of the Election Code due to the Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in Texas v. Stephens, Attorney General Paxton sought civil injunctive relief and has now obtained a temporary restraining order against Frisco ISD. School districts should be aware that illegal electioneering is criminal conduct and violators could be subject to criminal prosecution by local authorities. While unable to criminally prosecute violators at this time, Attorney General Paxton is committed to using all available means to protect the integrity of Texas elections.

This case is part of an ongoing effort by Attorney General Paxton to ensure that Texas elections are not illegally influenced by public officials improperly using state resources. Denton ISD, Denison ISD, and Castleberry ISD have all similarly been sued for illegal electioneering. The OAG is currently investigating other possible violations across the state.

To read the order, click here.