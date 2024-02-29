State Secretary Vojko Volk on a working visit to the United States of America

SLOVENIA, February 29 - State Secretary for International Affairs and National and International Security Vojko Volk paid a productive working visit to Washington D.C. During his time there, he had the privilege of meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O'Brien, and Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, Michele Sison.
